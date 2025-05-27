‘The Voice’ winner’s NHL anthem performance was so ‘embarrassing’, fans have one question: ‘Did he...’

Adam David just joined the list of anthem performances we’ll never forget — for the wrong reason

'The Voice' Season 27 winner Adam David has found himself in hot water over his national anthem performance at a Stanley Cup playoff game. On Saturday, May 24, David stepped out to perform 'The Star Spangled-Banner' at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final between the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes, and the hockey fans weren't impressed by his vocals. What was supposed to be a moment of glory for David turned out to be the subject of mockery as the viewers slammed him for his slow-paced tempo as well as muffled vocals.

During his national anthem performance, David apparently missed or failed to pronounce the 'Twilight’s last gleaming' lyric. Following his performance, David faced immense backlash from the fans. One social media user took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "I've heard some bad renditions of the national anthem, but this ranks right up there." Another user chimed in, "The guy who sang the national anthem was so fucking bad?? did he even know the words."

I've heard some bad renditions of the national anthem but this ranks right up there.#Carolinavsflorida #canesvspanthers @NHL — RobertReddHistorian (@SEVHistory) May 25, 2025

Followed by a third user who penned, “Come on. That Panthers anthem singer made me ready for a nap … not an NHL playoff game.” Another user echoed the same sentiments by writing, “Can anyone sing the national anthem normally at a NHL game?!?!” A user went on to say, "He stunk and should be banned from performing our National Anthem. Why can’t it just be sung the way it was written; it’s not a pop tune subject to interpretation."

David isn't the first celebrity whose national anthem performance has been criticized by the fans. In 2018, Fergie took over the stage to sing the national anthem ahead of the NBA All-Star Game. At the time, Fergie sang a slowed-down version of 'The Star Spangled-Banner' at the basketball game, which wasn't a hit with everyone. Then, the basketball players were seen giggling throughout her national anthem performance.

In a conversation with TMZ, the former Black-Eyed Peas singer offered a heartfelt apology for her performance. "I've always been honoured and proud to perform the national anthem, and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best," Fergie told the media outlet at that time.

In 2024, the country singer Ingrid Andress botched the national anthem at the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby. Later on, Andress took to X and broke her silence on her national anthem performance. Then, the 'More Hearts Than Mine' hitmaker apologized to all the MLB fans by saying, "I’m not gonna bulls**t y’all, I was drunk last night. I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I’ll let y’all know how rehab is. I hear it’s super fun. xo, Ingrid.”