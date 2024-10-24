'The Masked Singer' is becoming a joke, and real talent keeps being robbed

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: As if it wasn't shocking enough, Chess Piece proved to be one of those promising 'The Masked Singer' contestants this season to get eliminated way too early. Powerhouse performances and rave reviews on the side of both the judges and the fans pegged Chess as a finalist. A standout since day one for her vocal and stage presence, Chess had viewers believing that he was a sure thing. Unfortunately, in one of the most unfair eliminations in the show's history, the mask went home.

Certainly not for the first time, outrage has been hurled at 'The Masked Singer' for deciding to axe its most popular acts. Several contestants undoubtedly featured some strong talent and were booted far too early in the competition with results leaving many to wonder if popularity or the shock value of a reveal can outweigh performance quality at times.

Another infamous cut happened right before the semifinals when Seahorse got axed, being considered by many as one of the top singers to have ever graced the stage. After breathtaking performances that left the judges speechless, Seahorse was shown the door, which made a good portion of America believe that the character had gotten robbed of his rightful place in the finals.

Similarly, Ship mask from this season, another mask touted to reach finals, was unmasked way too fast for one of the top contenders. Such issues raise claims that the poorer performers were staying while top-tier talent got the axe; this begs the question: Is this competition fair? These eliminations have subsequently led many to speculate on whether the judging decisions are also based more on celebrity status or creating shocking moments rather than pure talent that is represented.

The disappointment of these early exits has kept debates at an all-time high among viewers, who feel that worthy contestants are being robbed of their chance of winning each week. As the show progresses, many must wonder if future contestants meet the same fate: loved by the fans, praised by the judges, and still sent home unfairly right before the finish line.

Laverne Cox unmasked as Chess mask on ‘The Masked Singer’

One of the most shocking eliminations occurred on 'The Masked Singer', and Laverne Cox has finally been unmasked as the voice dressed behind the mask of Chess. Being an Emmy-nominated actress and advocate of rights for LGBTQ+, Cox made audiences go wild during the competition rounds because her elimination came out of the blue. The moment Chess hit that stage, her powerful voice had audiences mesmerized and commanded a stage presence. Speculations arose over who could be behind the mask: some speculated it was a seasoned performer. Boy, did Laverne Cox not disappoint.



Despite being one of this season's most powerful voices, the travels of Cox finally reached a halt when she got eliminated before finals. The unmasking was received with both shock and cheers alike because the audience applauded the courageous step out of typical acting into the world of singing. Laverne Cox said afterwards that she had a blast doing the show.

Chess Mask was eliminated on 'The Masked Singer' this week (@fox)

Paula Cole under Ship mask criticised ‘The Masked Singer’ after unfair elimination

At the end of last week's episode, 'The Masked Singer' revealed Paula Cole, the voice behind the hit song 'I Don't Want to Wait', was the Ship, and both surprise and criticism were not in short supply. What really got people talking, however, was Cole's candid criticism of the show after she was eliminated. During the competition, Ship wowed the judges and audiences alike with several stirring performances brought with emotion. Since Cole is a Grammy Award-winning artist, many of her followers expected her to sail through to the finals.



After being unmasked, Cole aired her frustration about the elimination, "I really hated the Battle Royale because I don't like music being competitive,” she told People. “That's antithetical to what music is. Music is a unifier.”

Paula Cole was unmasked as Ship mask on 'The Masked Singer' (@fox)

Are ‘The Masked Singer’ eliminations rigged?

'The Masked Singer' was an instant hit amongst its viewers, who watch in awe as celebs, attired in handsome costumes, perform and keep their identities hidden. However, as the show progresses, that is when some viewers started to question if eliminations are truly fair.



One of the most gigantic reasons for this speculation comes in the form of voting and judging on the show. The votes are a mix between the live audience and the panel of celebrity judges that participate in the show. However, the audience seem to have very limited voting power, with decisions made by the judges often going against what fans believe, inadvertently eliminating better performers.



Although there is no absolute proof that these eliminations are rigged, a pattern of shocking eliminations and the lack of transparency concerning how the voting is conducted do feed the suspicions of fans.

FOX's hit show 'The Masked Singer' accused of being rigged (Instagram/@kenjeong)

