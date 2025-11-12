‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ has finally found its Rosalina and Bowser Jr, and they're not who you think

The movie brings back most of the original cast, along with new members, including Benny Safdie as Princess Rosalina.

The recently held Nintendo Direct spilled quite a few revelations for the upcoming 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie'. Alongside revealing the trailer, the event also made it clear that the upcoming second film in the franchise would prominently feature the characters of Rosalina and Bowser Jr. As per a report by ScreenRant, 'Captain Marvel' star and Academy Award-winning actress Brie Larson will lend her voice to the character of Rosalina. On the other hand, the character of Bowser Jr. will be voiced by filmmaker and actor Benny Safdie, who has previously acted in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' and Paul Thomas Anderson's 'Licorice Pizza', in addition to his work as a filmmaker with his brother Josh Safdie.

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' debuted back in 2023 and was a huge hit, bringing in a total of $1.3 billion in revenue. It was only a matter of time before a sequel was on the cards. 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' is partially adapted from the storyline of the 'Super Mario Galaxy' game and will feature Mario and company travelling through remote corners of the galaxy to once again defeat the arch-rival Bowser, who was imprisoned by the end of the first film. Although Bowser isn't poised to pose much of a threat to Mario and his friends, it is expected that his son, Bowser Jr., would rescue him and eventually grow to be the main opposition against Mario, thus locking them together in an entertaining duel.

The character of Princess Rosalina has previously been depicted as the adoptive mother to Lumas. She lends her wisdom and advice to Mario, guiding him through his trials and tribulations. While the casting choices for both Larson and Safdie weren't initially apparent, it now seems that the franchise has made clever use of their acting prowess. Safdie himself is a capable and accomplished dramatic actor who has a penchant for manifesting a chaotic energy that would blend in well with the character of Bowser Jr. Moreover, his work in 'Oppenheimer', 'Pieces of Woman', and 'Happy Gilmore 2' has been positively received.

Larson, on the other hand, made headlines with her portrayal of Carol Danvers in the MCU. She then went on to win an Oscar for her performance in the hard-hitting 2015 drama film 'Room'. As her prominence in the MCU has faded in recent years, Larsen has relentlessly pursued serious acting roles that would further her career. The other confirmed cast members of the upcoming film include Anya Taylor-Joy, Keegan-Michael Key, Chris Pratt, Jack Black, and Charlie Day.

'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' is slated to hit the theatres on April 6, 2026. While hopes are high for the film to carry on the franchise's legacy, it remains to be seen whether it will outshine the box office collections of its predecessor.