'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' trailer promises adventure aplenty with new characters in the mix

The success of 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' immediately made way for the sequel, 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie'. The latest installment debuted its official trailer after a short teaser and the title reveal in September this year.

The new trailer sees Mario and Luigi return, with Chris Pratt and Charlie Day voicing the characters respectively. Also returning are Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek. The sequel also sees Yoshi in the mix, but there has been no official confirmation on who will lend their voice to the character.

Super Mario Galaxy has cemented its case as one of the best Mario games, and it's a no-brainer that Nintendo decided to use the game as its next animated movie adaptation. The first film was a commercial success, raking in $1.3 billion.

Earlier, Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto shared his thoughts on the second film. "The setting for the next movie is, just as the title says, the galaxy. That’s all I can really say. We’re in the final stages of production now, but I think it’s going to be fun,” Miyamoto said, per Shortlist. "I usually just say, ‘I’ll keep working on it until it becomes fun,’ so that alone should tell you how confident I am," he further added.

All eyes will also be on Pratt, who addressed the backlash following his casting as the voice of Mario, "Go watch the movie and then we can talk," the MCU star said, in an interview with Extra TV. "I really think that once you see the movie, and in all honesty, I think you probably need to watch it twice. In all honesty, the answer, though, is that this is a passionate fan base, and I understand, I'm a part of it. This is the soundtrack to your youth, and you don't want someone to come along and cynically destroy it as a cash grab with the movie."

"I fully understand that you do not want that to happen, and there were so many hearts and souls and minds dedicated to making sure that didn't happen. The movie really honors the video game. It honors the world of Mario and is very promising as to what we could expect over the next 10 years, like an entire universe of these types of movies. They're super nostalgic. They're really fun. It's Illumination, so they know what they're doing."

'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' is slated to release in April 2026.