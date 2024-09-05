'The Perfect Couple' Review: Nicole Kidman's twisty whodunit is 'perfect' for binge-watching

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: If you're a fan of gripping whodunit series, the latest Netflix release deserves your attention. 'The Perfect Couple', starring Nicole Kidman is an adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's 2018 novel, directed by Susanne Bier.

Kidman plays Greer Garrison Winbury, a famous crime novelist whose life feels like it’s straight out of one of her books. Her marriage to Tag Winbury (played by Liev Schreiber) is far from perfect but they can't seem to let go of each other. As the family prepares for the wedding ceremony of Greer and Tag's middle son, Benji (Billy Howle), a murder puts everything on hold. Their luxurious Nantucket vacation home becomes a crime scene and everyone's a suspect.

'The Perfect Couple' delivers a gripping mystery

Eve Hewson in 'The Perfect Couple' (@netflix)

'The Perfect Couple' may not be the best crime thriller out there, but do you know what makes it good? It's the ability to keep us engaged till the very end, wisely maintaining the mystery without dragging us to boredom. The decision to wrap it up in six episodes was a wise one.

The limited series maintains a good pace throughout. Even though the twists may not always be as deep as those in HBO's popular series 'The White Lotus' or 'Big Little Lies', but they are satisfying enough for anyone who enjoys a good whodunit.

The series plays around with viewers's speculations, making one wonder if money and privilege are the ultimate motives of the crime or if there's more sinister at play.

The lavish backdrop of the series is another advantage of the show. The sprawling mansions, cashmere sweaters, and stunning coastal views transport you to the mesmerizing world of the rich and privileged.

Nicole Kidman isn't the only star in 'The Perfect Couple'

Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber in 'The Perfect Couple' (@netflix)

Nicole Kidman may be the reason for you to start watching 'The Perfect Couple'. But let me tell you that there are other standout aspects and cast members that you should be looking forward to!

Donna Lynne Champlin's portrayal of Detective Nikki Henry is particularly the best part of the series. She is fantastic as a sharp detective who is tasked to solve Merritt Monaco's murder.

Her interrogation rounds with the elites are exciting and intense. Moreover, her conversations with Dan Carter, the local police chief, played by Michael Beach, further boost the tension and humor to the show.

Needless to mention, Nicole Kidman is at her absolute best, bringing her strong, unbeatable aura to the table. Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, and Billy Howle make great supporting cast members. Unfortunately, the series fails to do justice to Indian actor, Ishaan Khatter. His character Shooter Dival could have used a little more gravitas that would justify this inter-continental casting.

To sum it up, 'The Perfect Couple' is a binge-worthy series that will grip you in its gripping web of secrets, lies, and murder. You’ll be drawn in by the mystery, the drama, and the beautiful scenery—and you’ll likely find yourself questioning everyone’s motives until the very end.

'The Perfect Couple' is now streaming on Netflix