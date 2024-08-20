Is 'The Perfect Couple' based on a book? Here's all about Nicole Kidman's crime-drama show

Netflix has a knack for turning beloved stories into captivating series, and 'The Perfect Couple' might be the next hit

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Netflix has a knack for turning beloved stories into addictive TV shows. It's latest offering, 'The Perfect Couple', might be your next big obsession. But what inspired this romantic crime drama?

'The Perfect Couple' has all the ingredients for a binge-worthy hit. Featuring a stellar cast with Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, and Dakota Fanning, this romantic drama promises to deliver a rich narrative, complex characters, and a healthy dose of intrigue.

Elin Hilderbrand’s New York Times best-selling novel 'The Perfect Couple' comes to life on Netflix

Liev Schreiber in a still from 'The Perfect Couple' (@netflix)

'The Perfect Couple' is adapted from Elin Hilderbrand's critically acclaimed 2018 novel of the same name. The book weaves together romance and true crime, set against the glamorous backdrop of a luxury wedding in Nantucket.

Upon its release in June 2018, the book received widespread media attention, including features in People Magazine, Entertainment Weekly, and USA Today. As the book's popularity grew, it climbed the New York Times bestseller list, eventually reaching the top 10 in the Fiction category. The novel's success was further amplified by its selection as a Reese Witherspoon Book Club pick, exposing it to an even wider audience.

By combining Hilderbrand's loyal fan base, strategic marketing efforts, and the book's inherent appeal, 'The Perfect Couple' became a New York Times bestseller, solidifying Hilderbrand's position as a master of the beach read genre.

Hilderbrand's bestselling book has been adapted into the Netflix series, promising to deliver a captivating narrative, complex characters, and a healthy dose of intrigue.

What is 'The Perfect Couple' about?

Meghann Fahy in a still from 'The Perfect Couple' (@netflix/@seaciapavao)

'The Perfect Couple' is a Netflix series that follows the story of a luxurious wedding in Nantucket, where the seemingly perfect couple, Celeste and Andy, are about to tie the knot. However, their special day takes a dark turn when a murder occurs, and the investigation that follows reveals secrets, lies, and scandals among the guests.

As the truth begins to unravel, the show explores the complexities of relationships, family dynamics, and the secrets people keep. With its blend of romance, mystery, and drama, 'The Perfect Couple' is a gripping narrative that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

The show features a talented ensemble cast, including Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, and Dakota Fanning, bringing to life the intricate web of characters and their motives.

'The Perfect Couple' trailer

'The Perfect Couple' is set to release on Netflix on Thursday, September 5.