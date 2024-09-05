Netflix's Geeked Week 2024 | Event date, lineup and all you need to know about mega annual celebration

Whether you're a die-hard fan of sci-fi, fantasy, comics, or gaming, Geeked Week 2024 has something for everyone

Get ready to level up your fandom! Netflix's Geeked Week 2024 is just around the corner, and it's shaping up to be an unforgettable celebration of all things geeky.

Geeked Week is an annual celebration that features the network's upcoming slate of genre-bending series and films, featuring panels, screenings, and interactive experiences that give fans a closer look into the franchises and characters they love. Whether you're a die-hard fan of sci-fi, fantasy, comics, or gaming, Geeked Week 2024 has something for everyone. With a mix of virtual panels, live events, and interactive experiences, this is the ultimate destination for anyone who loves to geek out. So mark your calendars, assemble your squad, and get ready for 4 days of fun!

When and where is Netflix's Geeked Week 2024 taking place?

Netflix's Geeked Week 2024 will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, from September 16 to 19. Over these four days, the event will bring together fans, creators, and talent for an immersive experience in the world of entertainment.

Kicking off on September 16, Geeked Week will feature special announcements, drops, and events that will build up to the highly anticipated Geeked Week Live showcase on September 19. The live event will start at 4 PM at The Atlanta Dairies with outdoor activities, a gaming lounge, giveaways, food trucks, and much more! The Eastern theater doors open at 6:30 PM for an 8 PM show. The show will be a 2-hour extravaganza featuring sneak peeks, news, and surprises.

What to expect from Netflix's Geeked Week 2024?

This year’s event promises to deliver a thrilling lineup of titles that will delight horror fans, including the highly anticipated series ‘Wednesday’, ‘Stranger Things’, ‘Black Mirror’, and ‘The Sandman’. Anime enthusiasts will also be treated to ‘Castlevania: Nocturn’ and ‘Devil May Cry’, while film buffs can look forward to the Sam Raimi-produced horror ‘Don’t Move’ and horror comedy ‘It’s What’s Inside’.

But that’s not all — Geeked Week 2024 is also about creating unforgettable experiences that bring fans closer to their favorite shows and talent. From Geeks Who Drink trivia nights to Netflix-inspired tattoos at Geeked Ink, and from a special ‘Twilight of the Gods’ fan screening with Zack Snyder to the epic Geeked Week Live showcase, there’s something for every kind of fan.

As part of Geeked Week this year, Netflix is also launching a permanent Geeked Hall of Fandom to celebrate its most devoted fans, chosen by the fan community. Those recognized for their outstanding cosplay, art, crafts, and creations inspired by Netflix Geeked titles will be honored on stage during Geeked Week Live and receive a custom award presented by Netflix talent. Voting opens on September 9 at GeekedWeek.com.

How to buy tickets for Netflix's Geeked Week 2024?

Tickets for the Geeked Week Live event in Atlanta are available at GeekedWeek.com. While your ticket acts as an RSVP, it does not guarantee entry. Admission and seating will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. The event is overbooked to ensure a full house, so early arrival is highly recommended.

Is cosplay allowed in Netflix's Geeked Week 2024?

Yes, cosplay is allowed at Netflix's Geeked Week 2024! However, please note that face masks that cover or conceal your identity are not permitted, though masks related to health provisions are allowed.

Additionally, weapons of any kind—including replicas, knives, pepper spray, stun guns, concealed weapons, and firearms—are prohibited. Animals are also not allowed, except for certified service animals that have the proper documentation.

How to stream Netflix's Geeked Week 2024 live event?

If you can’t attend Netflix’s Geeked Week 2024 in person, you can catch all the action live on September 19 at GeekedWeek.com.

The showcase will also be streamed across several platforms: Netflix’s YouTube channel, Netflix Geeked on X, Netflix’s Twitch channel, Netflix Geeked on Facebook, and Netflix Geeked on TikTok. Tune in to any of these channels to join the excitement from wherever you are!

