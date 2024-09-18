Who is Colin Farrel's ex? ‘Sugar’ star stuns fans as he steps out with rarely seen son at The Penguin’s premiere

HBO's 'The Penguin' will debut with the first two episodes on Thursday, September 19

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Colin Farrell is busy with his daddy duties as the actor steps out with his 14-year-old son, Henry Tadeusz Farrell, in a rare outing on the New York Premier of his upcoming series 'The Penguin' on Tuesday, September 17. Farrell, 48, looked dazzling on the red carpet, dressed in a black pinstriped suit, white dress shirt, and black tie with a slicked-back haircut. Henry, on the other hand, went with a simple black-on-black style, wearing a black suit and dress shoes.

Farrell, who is expected to feature in 'The Penguin,' will reprise his role of Oz Cobb from the 2022 film starring Robert Pattinson, 'The Batman.' The father and son duo were also photographed attending the 2023 Oscars in similar tuxedos.

Who is Henry Tadeusz Farrel's mother?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alicja Bachleda (@alicjabc)

Farrel shares his younger son, Henry Tadeusz Farrell, with his 'Ondine' costar, Alicja Bachleda-Curús.

Bachleda-Curús is a Polish actress and singer. The former lovers met on the set of their 2009 film 'Ondine'. According to reports, the two fell in love quickly after meeting on set and welcomed their son on October 7, 2009.

However, their romance swiftly burned out, and it was reported on October 15, 2010, that Farrell and Bachleda-Curuś had separated. Bachleda-Curúswas later reported to be dating Sebastian Karpiel Bulecka in 2014 and Marcin Gortat from 2017 to 2018, as per Who's Dated Who.

Who is Colin Farrell's firstborn son?

Colin Farrell shares his eldest son James Padraig Farrell with model Kim Bordenave (youtube/@people)

Farrell's first son James Padraig Farrell was born on September 12, 2003, and he shares him with model Kim Bordenave. In 2007, the actor discussed James's neuro-genetic illness, adding that he had been diagnosed with Angelman Syndrome as per People.

Farrell has repeatedly spoken about James and how he is inspired by him. Farell established the Colin Farrell Foundation in 2024 to commemorate James. The nonprofit supports adult children with intellectual impairments via advocacy, education, and creative programming.

How to stream 'The Penguin'?

Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb in a still from 'The Penguin' (@warnerbros)

The series will premiere with the first two episodes on Thursday, September 19, followed by the following episodes on Sunday evenings at 9 pm ET on HBO.

You need to have an exclusive membership of a streaming giant to watch 'The Penguin'. The membership level that offers the best value for money, including advertising expenses, is priced at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

The other option, devoid of any advertisements, is priced at $15.99 per month or $149.99 annually. Simultaneously, the highest tier of membership, known as Ultimate Ad-Free, has a monthly fee of $19.99 or an annual fee of $199.99.

'The Penguin' trailer