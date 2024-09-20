All the Penguins from the TV shows and movies, ranked

As 'The Penguin' premieres on HBO, take a look at all the times the DC character appeared in movies and TV series with different interpretations

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Penguin, one of Batman's biggest villains, finally has his own spin-off, which explores his rise to power in Gotham City's criminal underworld. Colin Farrell who played Penguin in the 2022 release 'The Batman' returns in the titular role in the HBO series 'The Penguin'.

The Penguin (Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot) first appeared in DC Comics in 1941. The short, fat man with a long nose is the face of organized crime in Gotham City. Over the years, this character has appeared in several DC movies and TV shows. Before immersing into HBO's 'The Penguin', take a look at all the Penguin interpretations:

8. 'Gotham' (2014) – Robin Lord Taylor

Robin Lord Taylor in 'Gotham' (@warnerbrostelevision)

In the 2014 series 'Gotham', developed by Bruno Heller, Robin Lord Taylor plays Penguin. This version of Oswald Cobblepot is gritty and real. Taylor attempts to balance the character’s old-money arrogance with street-level ruthlessness, however, he’s missing that classic portly figure.

The series does a great job of depicting his desperation to rise from nothing, his hunger to reach to the top, and his willingness to do whatever it takes. What stands out most is how he reflects the very heart of Gotham—both its resilience and its corruption. It’s a version of Penguin that feels raw and dangerous, but also oddly relatable.

7. 'Batman' (1966) – Burgess Meredith

Burgess Meredith in 'Batman' (@20thcenturyfox)

Burgess Meredith’s Penguin is the definition of iconic. When you think of the DC character, chances are, you picture his purple top hat, giant cigarette holder, and that unforgettable laugh. Meredith plays the Penguin in the1966 film 'Batman' which features Adam West as Batman and Burt Ward as Robin.

Meredith’s portrayal is fun, campy, and over the top. He doesn’t rely on fear like other villains. Instead, he uses charm and charisma to get what he wants.

6. 'The Batman' (2022) – Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell in 'The Batman' (@warnerbrospictures)

Colin Farrell’s Penguin is grounded and gritty. He is tough as nails and firmly embedded in Gotham’s underworld. He isn't afraid to get his hands bloody. While Farrell's portrayal amazed us in Matt Reeves's 'The Batman', released in 2022, we are excited to see his evolution in the spin-off series.

Farrell takes center stage in HBO's 'The Penguin', a spin-off series to 'The Batman'. It will explore his strengths and weaknesses.

5. DCAU (1992-2019)

A still from 'Batman: The Animated Series' (1992) (@warnerbrosanimation)

Penguin's version in DC Animated Universe holds a special place for many fans. He is introduced as a classic gentleman thief before we are introduced to his emotional depths. In one of the arcs, he even tries to go legit, all for love! It’s a side of The Penguin we rarely see.

Of course, when being vulnerable and sympathetic doesn't work, he goes back to his criminal ways. This emotional rollercoaster is the reason why the DCAU version of Penguin stands out.

4. 'Batman Returns' (1992) – Danny DeVito

Danny DeVito in 'Batman Returns' (@warnerbros)

Danny DeVito’s take on The Penguin is unsettling. In 'Batman Returns' (1992), directed by Tim Burton, Penguin is grotesque, twisted, and feral. He isn't the “gentleman of crime” as we usually see him. This Penguin was abandoned by his parents and has a tragic element to his story.

Since he has been a victim of the city’s cruelty, he sets on a path to seek revenge for a lifetime of rejection. DeVito's performance is spectacular as he brings a disturbing energy to the role, making this version unforgettable.

3. 'The Batman' (2004)

A still from 'The Batman' (@warnerbrosanimation)

Penguin from 'The Batman', aired from 2004 to 2008, is the one you won't forget. In the animated superhero series, the character is voiced by Tom Kenny. He is a martial arts master with a major attitude problem.

He’s snobby, rude, and isn’t just brains but also brawn. This interpretation, developed by Michael Goguen and Duane Capizzi, adds freshness to the character.

2. 'Batman: Brave and the Bold' (2008)

A still from 'Batman: The Brave and the Bold' (@warnerbrosanimation)

While 'Batman: The Brave and the Bold' remains a fan-favorite for several reasons, it is also cherished for bringing back the essence of the classic gentleman thief. Voiced by Stephen Root, this Penguin is all about making shady deals and turning a profit, while still fitting into the show’s quirky, silver-age vibe.

While pulling off the style from an earlier era, he fits perfectly within the colorful, larger-than-life world of 'Brave and the Bold'.

1. Hanna-Barbera's Penguin

A still from 'The New Scooby-Doo Movies' (@hannabarberaproductions)

Though DC has experimented with several versions and interpretations of the Penguin, his first on-screen portrayal remains our all-time favorite. The Hanna-Barbera cartoons stick to the details from the comics, giving him the classic look.

On 'The New Scooby-Doo Movies', he teams up with the Joker in 'The Dynamic Scooby-Doo Affair' and 'The Caped Crusader Caper'. Ted Knight lent his voice to the character. For most of us, this Penguin is pure nostalgia which earns him the top spot in the list.

How to stream 'The Penguin'?

'The Penguin' premiered on HBO on September 19 (@warnerbros)

Jointly produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros Television, 'The Penguin' is a spin-off to 'The Batman' (2022) for HBO. It is created by Lauren LeFranc and features Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobb aka Penguin.

The first episode of 'The Penguin' premiered on HBO on Thursday, September 19. Consisting of eight episodes, the series will follow a weekly episodic release until its finale on November 10.

'The Penguin' trailer