'The Penguin' is headed into bloodshed as Sofia Falcone's new ally promises chaos

In 'The Penguin', Sofia Falcone resorts to extreme measures as she faces betrayal and a threat to her position

Contains major spoilers for 'The Penguin' on HBO

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Penguin' Episode 2 continues to build after the series premiere. With Carmine (Mark Strong) and Alberto Falcone (Michael Zegen) dead, Oz (Colin Farrell) wants to seize this opportunity to become Gotham's next kingpin. The problem is Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti), the psychopathic serial killer recently released from Arkham Asylum.

Sofia aims to take over the family empire, but she faces competition from numerous predators, including Carmine's brother, Luca (Scott Cohen). Sofia finds herself cornered, aware that there's a rat within the family. Determined to eliminate him and seize what's rightfully hers, she has just secured a new ally.

Who is Sofia Falcone's new ally in 'The Penguin' Episode 2?

Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti in 'The Penguin' (@max)

In 'The Penguin' Episode 2, Sofia is forced to join hands with Oz, the Penguin. This decision comes after she is left with no choice and feels her position is threatened. She feels betrayed when Castillio is framed as a traitor to the family. To make matters worse, her uncle robs her of the chance to kill Castillio, the man everyone now believes to have murdered Alberto, courtesy of Oz's plan.

As the daughter of Carmine, Sofia feels entitled to control over the underworld. With her position under threat, she seeks out Oz to stand by her side. Oz has already convinced her that she needs him to get to the top and the new drug operation could be the key to it. There are two reasons behind Sofia's decision to team up with Oz. Firstly, she has a very short list of people she can trust, and secondly, she likely underestimates his capabilities.

Sofia Falcone's trust in Oz sets up intrigue in 'The Penguin'

Colin Farrell in 'The Penguin' (@max)

The rivalry between Sofia and Oz is a central plot point of the HBO series. However, their newfound alliance has added an intriguing twist, setting the stage for epic battles for power. Sofia and Oz will now work together to remove their common enemies, including Luca who is trying to be the next boss. Additionally, Johnny Viti (Michael Kelly) poses a threat as he takes on the role of acting boss following Carmine's death

With Oz's cunning and Sofia's ruthless nature, every other contender will be in serious jeopardy. However, it’s only a matter of time before Oz's secret is revealed. For now, fans can expect massive chaos and bloodshed in Gotham with Oz and Sofia's alliance before things fall apart between them.

'The Penguin' Episode 2 is now available to stream on Max