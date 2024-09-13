'The Old Man' Season 2 Episode 3 Preview: Emily Chase to reunite with her strongest allies

FX's 'The Old Man' follows a former CIA agent who is forced to confront his deadly past when his daughter gets abducted

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'The Old Man' Season 2

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: After an explosive first season, FX's 'The Old Man' returns for Season 2, with the stakes greater than ever. Beginning with the first two episodes on Thursday, September 13, the debut episode focused mostly on Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges) and Harper Harold (John Lithgow) as they go on a risky journey to get Emily Chase (Alia Shawkat) back, who was abducted by Faraz Hamzad (Navid Negahban) in the Season 1 finale.

Episode 2 concentrates on Emily's encounter with Hamzad and her attempts to negotiate the unfamiliar village where she meets her cousins, aunt, and, of course, her father. The episode skillfully develops Hamzad and Emily's relationship while simultaneously showing the Taliban danger hovering above them.

What to expect from 'The Old Man' Season 2 Episode 3?

A still from 'The Old Man' (@fx)

Episode 2 of 'The Old Man' Season 2 exposes viewers to the dynamics between Hamzad and the Taliban, as a terrible menace disguised as Omar (Artur Zai Barrera) hovers above Emily.

1. What will Omar do next?

One character who is the cause of problems for both Chase and Hamzad is Omar. He now knows for sure that Hamzad has abducted Emily, an FBI agent and that he is concealing this information. Omar lets his superiors know about it, who then asks him to confront Hamzad. Even if Khadija (Jacqueline Antaramia) successfully stops him from carrying on his nefarious scheme, things will only get more perilous from this point on.

It's probable that Omar will attempt to harm Emily in the upcoming episode as she works for the FBI, and having her would give the Afghan government leverage over Americans. In addition, he can also use Emily as payback for losing one of his eyes in a furious altercation with Chase in the first episode of 'The Old Man' Season 2.

2. Is Faraz Hamzad dead?

After Omar arrives with his man to get to Hamzad, the man senses danger for his daughter Emily, and before anything dangerous could transpire, he takes her to the mountains with the intention of hiding in a cave. However, toward the conclusion of the episode, a gunshot is heard, and it's unclear who was shot.

Even though the cliffhanger suggests that Hamzad was the one shot, it's very obvious that Chase and Harold may have been the ones in the cave. If that's the case, Emily will have two of her strongest allies, and they'll stop at nothing to keep her safe. This also proves that Hamzad is still alive.

3. Where are Dan Chase and Harold Harper?

The second episode did not provide any new information regarding Chase or Harper, since the previous episode ended on a cliffhanger with Chase imagining Hamzad in front of them. In my view, the duo is in the same cave as Emily and Hamzad, and in the upcoming episodes, we will see them rejoin to protect Emily.

When and how to watch 'The Old Man' Season 2 Episode 3?

Navid Negahban in a still from 'The Old Man' (@fx)

'The Old Man' Season 2 Episode 3 of the action-adventure series will premiere on Thursday, September 19, and is expected to have a duration of around 45-50 minutes, consistent with the length of prior episodes. The episode will be penned by Jonathan E Steinberg & Hennah Sekander and helmed by Steve Boyum.

To view 'The Old Man' Season 2, you must have access to FX, which has many alternatives. FX is accessible on YouTube TV for $72.99 per month, and it contains over 100 live channels. YouTube TV provides a free trial with no commitments or hidden costs.

On Hulu, FX is also available, with any plan starting at $7.99 per month. Hulu also provides a free trial to new and qualified returning members. You may also download the FXNOW app for free, and the FXNetworks.com website is free to use. You may need to check in with your TV provider to access FX live streams, original movies, and on-demand episodes.

