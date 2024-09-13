'The Old Man' Season 2 Episode 2 Ending Explained: Cliffhanger ending casts doubt on key character's survival

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN: Emily Chase (Alia Shawkat) finally meets her biological father, Faraz Hamzad (Navid Negahban) in Season 2, Episode 2, of 'The Old Man.' However, the reunion was not as emotional as expected between a father and daughter. Throughout the episode, Emily repeatedly asks Hamzad about her mother, Abbey Chase aka Belour Hamzad (Hiam Abbass), but he refuses until the end.

Furthermore, there was no mention of Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges) or Harold Harper (John Lithgow) in the latest episode, but their new enemy Omar (Artur Zai Barrera) does appear, and from the looks of it, the man will undoubtedly be the cause of worry for Hamzad as well as the CIA veteran. While we thought the father-daughter duo was bonding, the episode ended on a cliffhanger, casting doubt on Hamzad's future.

Why does Omar want to meet Faraz Hamzad in 'The Old Man' Season 2 Episode 3?

Omar has to be one of the most concerning characters for both Chase and Hamzad in the most recent season, as the man has started to create issues for them. After proving his belief that Hamzad has kidnapped an FBI agent, Omar swiftly informs his superior, who agrees to reevaluate their relationship with Hamzad, including exerting more control over the lithium mine and having Omar pay him another visit.

On the other side, Khadija (Jacqueline Antaramian) notices the Taliban suspending the mines's activities and calls an American contact. Khadija expressed her concerns to her contact that they were assured immunity from sanctions, and it appears that someone from their side has broken it, which will undoubtedly wreak havoc in the coming time and as she predicted, things soon start to get out of hand as Omar confronts her at the village's front gate.

Omar then reveals that ministers are no longer shielding Hamzad and accuses them of lying about Emily. Thinking quickly, Khadija welcomes the guy into the village, where villagers ambush him and Khadija chastises him for declining Hamzad's prospective bribe and exacerbating the situation. An agitated Omar then vows to take every village boy with him.

What happens to Faraz Hamzad in 'The Old Man' Season 2 Episode 3?

While Omar stood at the village gate, Hamzad had already sensed something was wrong and took Emily into the mountains, where he intended to hide her in a cave he had described to her mother. As they travel, Hamzad begins to imagine Emily as a child and reveals that he has no idea why he brought her back, believing it was a desire beyond words. He also wonders whether she would be pleased when she returns to her life, but Emily is unsure.

Emily then wonders what Hamzad thinks of her. Instead of replying, he responds to her prior question about her mother, which she posed earlier in the episode. Hamzad makes it apparent that Belour taught him that he had to choose between love and trust. Emily disagrees with this notion, but Hamzad is pleased she heard it from him and believes she will need to learn this lesson.

Suddenly, Hamzad hears a commotion in the cave and begins to investigate, asking Emily to keep back. Emily goes to the cave entrance after hearing a gunshot, where she sees something surreal, and the episode ends.

Is Faraz Hamzad dead in 'The Old Man' Season 2 Episode 3?

While the cliffhanger conclusion suggests that Hamzad is dead, I believe differently. In my opinion, Hamzad must have met Chase and Harold in the cave since Hamzad himself said that the location of the case was told to Abbey by him, making it more likely that Abbey had passed the information to Chase. Furthermore, Emily's reactions are more than enough to dispel this idea, as she lowers her weapons with a calm demeanor rather than a scared look.

Now, if this hypothesis is correct, you can anticipate mind-blowing action in 'The Old Man' Season 2 as three men who have a fatherly love for Emily are now united, and believe me when I say all hell will break loose if anything happens to her. I'm certain that the voyage ahead will be as exciting as you can imagine.

