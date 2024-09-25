'The Masked Singer’ Season 12 spoiler alert: Costume vying in semi-finals revealed

'The Masked Singer' fans have already predicted the finalists of the new season

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In a recent Reddit poll concerning 'The Masked Singer' Season 12, fans shared their predictions of the Chess Piece costume in the competition. The poll, which attracted 60 votes, showed that a majority of fans believe the Chess Piece has a strong chance of advancing through various stages of the show. Many voters expect the Chess Piece to successfully navigate the Group Kickoffs, Group Playoffs, and Group Finals, with a notable number predicting that it will reach the Quarterfinals or even the Semifinals.

This significant fan backing suggested that the Chess Piece is poised to make a deep run in the competition, possibly even making it to the Finale.

Chess Piece, from 'The Masked Singer' Season 12, is a character designed to evoke the imagery of a chess piece. The costume is styled to resemble a chess Bishop or Queen. It features a black and white checkerboard pattern on a regal, regency-inspired dress, mirroring the squares of a chessboard.

Are the clues for the Chess Piece mask released by Fox?



Fox has not yet released specific clues for the Chess Piece mask from 'The Masked Singer' Season 12. However, the physical appearance of the Chess Piece costume is notable. The costume features a regal, black and white checkerboard-patterned dress, designed to represent a chess piece, either a Bishop or Queen. This pattern is a direct nod to the chessboard.



The dress is detailed with golden outlines, adding an elegant and dramatic flair. The overall look combines classic chess imagery with a touch of theatrical glamour, making Chess Piece a visually striking contestant on the show.

How many masks will be competing in Season 12 of ‘The Masked Singer’?

In Season 12 of 'The Masked Singer', 15 masks will compete, divided into three groups. 'Group A' features the 'Buffalo', 'Ship', 'Woodpecker', 'Blue Bell', and 'Snowbird'. Group B includes the 'Dust Bunny' 'Goo' 'Chess Piece' 'Macaron' and 'Leaf Sheep'. Lastly, 'Group C' showcases the 'Sherlock Hound', 'Ice King' 'Royal Knight' 'Wasp' and 'Strawberry Shortcake'.

