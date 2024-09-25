‘The Masked Singer’ Season 12 spoiler: Is Jinkx Monsoon under Showbird mask? Fans piece together the clues

'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Jinkx Monsoon is rumored to be under the Showbird mask on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 12

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Fans have begun to make predictions about the celebrities competing on the Fox singing show. A large majority of viewers believe the celebrity hiding under the Showbird mask on 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 is none other than Jinkx Monsoon, the winner of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 5 and 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 7.

The speculation first emerged on a Reddit thread where people made guesses about the real identities of the stars hiding under the mask. One social media user shared, "Showbird - I think this is somebody from Drag Race. I really want this to be Jinkx Monsoon." There is a strong possibility that Hera Hoffer, known by her stage name Jinkx Monsoon, is Showbird, as she is an exceptional entertainer in real life. Apart from being a drag queen, Jinkx is also an actress, singer, and comedian. As a result, fans have connected the dots and ultimately predicted that Jinkx is Showbird.

'The Masked Singer' Season 12: Clues for Showbird

Showbird is a yellow bird that shares a striking resemblance to a dodo bird. The colorful outfit of Showbird features a sparkling yellow vest and plenty of yellow and pink feathers attached to the tail. Her outfit gives off Showgirl vibes.

As of now, no clues have been revealed for Showbird. However, fans of the show have made a strong connection between Showbird and Jinkx Monsoon, suggesting that she could be the celebrity hidden beneath the mask.

Showbird is one of the Group A contestants set to perform during the premiere of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 (Instagram/@maskedsingerfox)

'RuPaul Drag Race' star Jinkx Monsoon began performing drag at a young age

Born in Portland, Oregon, Jinkx Monsoon showed a keen interest in drag culture from a young age. She first performed in drag at the age of 15 at the Escape Nightclub. During her early days, she considered the drag name 'Heidi Destruction' before ultimately choosing 'Jinkx Monsoon'.

Talking of her educational qualifications, Jinkx attended Cornish College of Arts, graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in theater in 2010. Jinkx was raised Catholic and she even includes her heritage in her drag persona.

Jinkx garnered the attention of the viewers after appearing in the fifth season of 'RuPaul's Drag Race.' She leveraged her fame to kick-start her music career. In 2014, she dropped her debut album 'The Invitable Album.' In 2022, Jinkx participated in Season 7 of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' and ended up winning the show. Last year, she made her Broadway debut with 'Little Shop of Horrors.'

'RuPaul Drag Race' star Jinkx Monsoon dropped her debut album 'The Invitable Album' in 2014 (Instagram/@thejinkx)

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 premieres on September 25, 2024, at 8 pm ET only on Fox.

