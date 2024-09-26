‘The Masked Singer': Meet the final three masks competing for Season 12 crown

The costumes in Season 12 are rumored to be among the most elaborate and eye-catching designs of ‘The Masked Singer’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 is heating up, and fans might have already caught wind of a potential spoiler! Recent leaks suggest that three top costumes competing in the semi-finals have been revealed, igniting excitement among viewers. These costumes include 'Ship', 'Buffalo', and 'Woodpecker' from Group A; 'Dust Bunny', 'Chess Piece', and 'Macaron' from Group B; and 'Sherlock Hound', 'Ice King', and 'Royal Knight' from Group C.

This early reveal has sent fans into a frenzy, with speculation running wild about which celebrities might be behind these masks. The leaked costumes are rumored to be among the most elaborate and eye-catching designs of the season. Each of these masked celebrities has delivered standout performances, impressing both the audience and the judges to secure their spots in the semi-finals. The spoiler on Reddit has only heightened the buzz around 'The Masked Singer' Season 12, leaving viewers eager to see who will be unmasked in the upcoming episodes. As the competition heats up, fans can look forward to more surprises and show-stopping performances as the season approaches its thrilling conclusion.

What are the three groups in Season 12 of ‘The Masked Singer’?

In Season 12 of 'The Masked Singer', the contestants are divided into three groups, each showcasing a range of imaginative masks. 'Group A' features the Buffalo, Ship, Woodpecker, Blue Bell, and Showbird, presenting a lively mix of personalities to the stage. 'Group B' introduces Dust Bunny, Goo, Chess Piece, Macaron, and Leaf Sheep, all adding their unique twists to the competition.

Lastly, 'Group C' includes Sherlock Hound, Ice King, Royal Knight, Wasp, and Strawberry Shortcake, rounding out the season with their creative designs and captivating performances. Each group will strive to keep their identities hidden while delivering standout performances.

The contestants are divided into three groups, each showcasing a range of imaginative masks In Season 12 of 'The Masked Singer' (@fox)

'The Masked Singer’ Season 12 releases clue for new ‘Ship’ costume

In 'The Masked Singer' Season 12, a new clue has been revealed for the 'Ship' costume, adding to the excitement as fans scramble to guess the celebrity behind the mask. The 'Ship' is set to perform a dramatic and moody rendition of Bastille’s hit song 'Pompeii' during the season premiere. This performance promises to highlight the celebrity’s vocal talents while keeping their identity shrouded in mystery



Clues this season are cleverly hidden in costumes, song choices, and on-stage moments, making every performance more intriguing as viewers piece together hints to uncover who’s behind the mask. Although the official clue pack will be released only after the season debut, it will provide fans with more details about the mysterious masks.