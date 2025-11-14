‘The Masked Singer’ reveals season 14 premiere date, and it’s exactly what we’ve been hoping for

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 14 is one of 2026's most anticipated returning shows, and its January premiere date has finally been announced

It's time for 'The Masked Singer' fans to rejoice as the show drops major season 14 release news. Inspired by the Korean show 'King of Mask Singer,' Fox's reality show is set against the unique backdrop of concealing celebrity singers' real identities under extravagant costumes. With Gretchen Wilson, aka Pearl, winning season 13, fans were eagerly waiting for the next installment of the singing competition, and it looks like their long wait is finally going to be over.

A still from 'The Masked Singer' (Image Source: YouTube | @themaskedsinger)

'The Masked Singer' announced on Instagram that season 14 will premiere with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at its usual time slot of 8 pm ET, as per Screen Rant. The post featured host Nick Cannon and returning panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Rita Ora, and Robin Thicke. The caption read, "It's back! The masks. The mystery. The music. Watch the two-hour premiere of #TheMaskedSinger January 7th at 8/7c on @foxtv."

Not much has been revealed about season 14 so far, other than the return of host Cannon and panelists. Although some fans speculated that original panelist Nicole Scherzinger might return now that her Tony-winning run in 'Sunset Boulevard' has ended. In another Instagram post, 'The Masked Singer' released the first season 14 clip, showing a performer in a short black dress and what looks like a beetle head, with hieroglyphic-style symbols suggesting a scarab beetle costume.

The teaser also features shocked reactions from McCarthy-Wahlberg and Jeong, both yelling "What?!" before the actress adds, "No way!" Cannon's voice closes the clip, saying, "The Masked Singer is back!" as per another report from Screen Rant. Although the singer's voice isn't revealed, many fans believe the contestant could be former panelist Scherzinger, who left after Season 10 to star in 'Sunset Boulevard' on the West End and Broadway, winning both Olivier and Tony Awards. Ora filled her seat in Seasons 11–13.

Since Scherzinger left 'The Masked Singer,' fans have hoped she might return, whether as a panelist, guest star, or even a contestant. Although her competing is unlikely, viewers would love a one-episode appearance similar to past celebrity cameos like Lil Wayne (Robot, Season 3), Demi Lovato (Anonymous, from Season 10), and Kevin Hart (Book, Season 11). Notably, Scherzinger has performed on the show several times during her panelist years, and now that her Sunset Boulevard run has ended, many fans are eager to see her back on the Masked Singer stage.