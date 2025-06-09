Yes, ‘The Masked Singer’ is fun — but it's time to ditch this predictable pattern

From T-Pain to Gretchen Wilson, the show's biggest surprise might be how unsurprising it’s become

With the singing talents that the audience of ‘The Masked Singer’ enjoys, what truly makes this reality TV show a standout in the competitive entertainment sector is its thrill and suspense of who might be behind the mask, or should we say, a costume. Engaging the audience since its launch in 2019, ‘The Masked Singer’ came up with a big reveal, celebrating the talents of the highly acclaimed rapper, T-Pain, under the costume of a mysterious Monster in Season 1, but this needs an update as the show had been using similar stunts throughout its run.

Well, it had surely stunned all those watching the show to see the Grammy-winning artist taking off his mask; the episode had also intrigued the audience, as it was the first time that they had heard T-Pain, without the use of autotune, for which he is largely celebrated. Today, many die-hard fans of ‘The Masked Singer’ wish for the same shock, however, one that comes in a different package. Since the time T-Pain was introduced in Season 1, the reality show has brought more such big names having distinctive voices.

The audience saw Jewel, wearing the costume of the Queen of Hearts in season 6, then Nick Lachey as a Piglet in season 5, as well as Ne-Yo being a Cow in season 10. While these names also took home their trophies, the similar way of bringing in big talents is slowly killing the thrill factor of the show. Moreover, back in Season 12 of ‘The Masked Singer’, when Boyz II Men performed as the Buffalos, their identity revelation dropped many jaws, which eventually also helped them win that particular season.

However, on the flip side, while they became the winners of ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 12, Boyz II Men did not have voices that would distinguish them much, and had the same emotion for which they are known. This, in turn, made the revelation a bit obvious for a few viewers. Which again acts as a drawback for the reality TV show, only helping it become a show that is less fun to watch. People these days are hoping for a better surprise, a voice they had not even imagined, and a face that will shock them to the core. Even if not that, ‘The Masked Singer’ could come up with better ideas to stun its fanbase.

While the show is loved for featuring famous names on its stage, over time, it is becoming less attractive. Even the recent winner of Season 13, Pearl, aka the Grammy-winning artist Gretchen Wilson, who spoke of how she felt bad beating Andy Grammer, seen as Boogie Woogie, to People Magazine, was not a bigger surprise, as her voice was very familiar to many ears. ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 13 had Grammer’s Boogie Woogie as its runner-up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gretchen Wilson (@gretchenwilson27)

As per Entertainment Now, the artist had hustled a lot, as he was told to give up on his dreams of singing. However, now being a big name and a father, he plans to keep his kids away from the rejection that he faced over the years. Talking about his first final performance, he delivered a mindblowing rendition of a George Michael song called 'Freedom ’90.' Amongst the judges, it was Jenny McCarthy who addressed Boogie Woogie first on the finale. McCarthy told Grammer that he “brought the house down,” also calling his performance amazing. The second song that he performed was Lewis Capaldi's 'Love the Hell Out of You.' Robin Thicke applauded the performance, calling it “hard to beat.”