Ship unmasking is dubbed the ‘most shocking’ reveal on 'The Masked Singer’

Ship's unmasking surprised many viewers, who were convinced that the masked performer would win this season

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The Ship mask was finally unveiled in a jaw-dropping turn of events on 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 as that of Grammy-winning singer Paula Cole. The moment left many fans and panelists stunned, being labeled the "most surprising" reveal of the season. In the October 9 episode titled 'Soundtrack of My Life', the final three from Group A performed songs that held special meaning for them. Ship opted for a rock cover of "Because the Night" by the Patti Smith Group, which captivated the audience but shocked the judges.

Paula Cole was unmasked as Ship mask (@fox)

After their performance, Ship joined the Buffalos in the Battle Royale, where they each sang 'Go Your Own Way' by Fleetwood Mac. The Buffalos advanced to the next round, resulting in Ship being unmasked. The panelists made various guesses, speculating that Ship could be Sarah McLachlan, Alanis Morissette, or Amy Lee. However, only Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg correctly identified the voice as belonging to Paula Cole.

Paula Cole's reveal stunned the audience and the judges as the singer of the '90s hit 'Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?' was not widely suspected throughout the competition. Her unmasking is being celebrated as one of the biggest surprises in the season, and it undoubtedly has been an incredible moment for the show.

Paula Cole calls 'The Masked Singer' experience a 'snob'

As soon as the mask came off of Paula Cole on 'The Masked Singer', she told TV Insider she was "kind of a snob" about doing the show. She candidly admits, "I am going to take away that I was a snob. I was a snob about it at first. And I think it’s healthy to kind of deconstruct yourself and see what your own issues and boundaries are and see how you can grow beyond them. And I came away having a really fun time. I have old folks, really old folks now who watch a lot of television. This brings them joy, and my kids bring them joy. So it’s not about me. It’s rather, it’s about giving some joy."

Cole said that this experience allowed her to look inward and know where her boundaries are and what issues she is facing. She emphasized that personal growth was important because it's healthy to "deconstruct yourself" and look into how you can grow beyond what you can do now and improve from previous limitations.

Ship mask was Paula Cole (@fox)

Paula Cole won a Grammy for 'best new artist' in 1998

Paula Cole came to prominence during late 1990s, majorly because of the very popular hits 'I Don't Want to Wait' and 'Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?' The greatest success, she ever experienced was in 1998 when she clinched the Grammy Award for Best New Artist. This is an award given to an artist who has achieved breakthrough success within a specified year, which one is eligible for.

What truly propelled Cole to stardom was her acceptance of the Grammy; she significantly influenced music by introducing fresh sounds and perspectives into pop.

Although she won the Grammy for Best New Artist, she received numerous nominations throughout her career. Her music blends folk, rock, and pop, often featuring introspective lyrics that continue to captivate and enchant listeners.