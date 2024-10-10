The unused Bell: How ‘The Masked Singer’ format flaws led to the elimination of a deserving mask

The Ship mask was touted to be one of the finalists of this season

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Masked Singer' fans were disappointed and questioned the reality show format after the recent elimination of one of Season 12's favorite Ship mask. The 'Ding Dong Bring It On' Bell feature allows the judges to save a contestant that they feel deserves another chance. The feature was omitted for Ship from saving herself, despite the rocking performance the contestant had been accorded, which led to disappointment in many.

Group A tend to have their programs taped last in the sessions that make up their seasons. The judges may be out of options to save some contestants as they might have exhausted the Save Bell, which belongs to other groups. The Bell can only be utilized a certain number of times for the season and they may not have reached the stage to apply it on Ship when her group aired live.

Often the format constraint forces the panel to choose only one contestant for saving, especially when a number of performers are almost equally good. In the above episode also where Buffaloes performed so well too, the judges were probably forced to choose one, and Ship unfortunately lost.

Nonetheless, the competition was thrilling between the two strong performances: the Buffaloes and Ship in the battle royals. When the latter fell into Group A, one was expecting his talents to resurface and be successful in the rest of the show. In such scenarios, it is noticeable that the format tends to eliminate worthy contestants too soon in the game.

Viewers were undoubtedly disappointed to see Paula Cole's remarkable performance cut from the Ship mask despite their votes. It sparked a discussion about the need for a more flexible format that allows multiple talented contenders to be saved when performances are so closely matched. The judges opted not to use the Bell for Ship, which many saw as a missed opportunity, especially considering the evident effort put into the performance.

The recent elimination has led many to question whether 'The Masked Singer' needs to change its format. Implementing features like the Bell to give contestants a chance to respond or adding a second chance round could have prevented Ship's early disqualification. While Paula Cole's journey on the show has come to an end, her Ship mask will be remembered for delivering a star-quality performance.

Paula Cole aka Ship mask takes a jibe at 'The Masked Singer's battle royale format

Recently outed to be the Ship on 'The Masked Singer', Paula Cole candidly discussed the Battle Royale episode of the show, claiming to really not like the competitive element. Known for 'I Don't Want to Wait', the catchy tune from the early 90's pop teen drama 'Dawson's Creek', Cole was the latest loser on the show after singing Fleetwood Mac's 'Go Your Own Way' in a Battle Royale against another contestant, Buffalo.

"Music is a unifier, not something to be competitive over," she said to Entertainmemt Weekly, underlining that music is something that unifies people, not the main reason to place them in competition with each other. Cole said that although the show was well taken overall, she did touch on the emotional aspect of her exit. "It's been bittersweet" she said in describing an experience as exhausting, but enlightening at the same time. "I loved singing and dancing and being part of something," she shared.

Buffalo mask becomes Group A finalist

The latest episode of 'The Masked Singer' witnessed the Buffalo mask qualify for the Group A Finals after a heart-thrilling performance on 'Soundtrack of My Life Night'. The show aired on October 9, where competition was high, and only the Buffalo, Ship, and Woodpecker competed to advance to the next round.

The Buffalo mask delivered their performance sincerely with the song 'Bittersweet Symphony' by The Verve. The judges were captivated, and so were the audience. One of the members chanted, their most meaningful loss in their lives, saying they had a "cowboy" who inspired them and guided through the tough moments. This emotional connection resonated well with the viewers, and their performance was all the more influential.

Following the performances, the judges and the studio audience cast their vote for each performance. As a result, the favorite was Buffalo Mask. Ship and Woodpecker, the other contestants, were eliminated.