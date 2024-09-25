When will ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 13 release? FOX announces next chapter of its popular franchise

'The Masked Singer' has been a major hit for FOX, so it’s no surprise that the show was renewed for another season so soon

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: An official statement from FOX has confirmed that 'The Masked Singer' will return for its 13th season. Even before the release of Season 12, fans on Reddit were already speculating about the show's renewal, and now it's been officially announced.

According to the statement, production for 'The Masked Singer’ Season 13 has already begun in 2024, and the costumes—always a highlight of the show—have been designed and are ready for the upcoming season.

'The Masked Singer' has been one of FOX’s biggest hits, so it's no surprise that the show was renewed for another season so early. With its unique blend of mystery, celebrity performances, and extravagant costumes, the series continues to captivate audiences and remains a top-rated show. Fans can look forward to even more masked surprises and thrilling performances as the show continues to build on its momentum with this exciting new season.

‘The Masked Singer’ fans suggest costumes for the upcoming season



Fans of 'The Masked Singer' have been buzzing with excitement, sharing a range of creative costume ideas for the upcoming season. Among the fan suggestions is a rockstar hyena, imagined in edgy leather with a guitar slung over its back, bringing serious rock-and-roll vibes to the stage. Another idea features an otter in sailor clothes, complete with a striped shirt and anchor accessory, offering a fun sea-themed twist.



Fans also propose a quirky 80s-style moon character, decked out in bright gray retro clothing, oversized glasses, and a French beret. Another popular idea is a cactus dressed as a cowboy, complete with boots, a hat, and a lasso, adding a fun Western flair. For a more lighthearted option, viewers suggest a seagull dressed as a letter carrier, complete with a mailbag and uniform. Some are envisioning a historical twist with a pigeon dressed as an ancient Roman citizen, complete with a toga and sandals. Finally, a pencil dressed as a school nerd, featuring round glasses and a button-up shirt, would offer a playful nod to school days.

Who is ‘The Masked Singer’ most famous costume designer Steven Lee?

Steven Lee is a highly regarded costume designer, best known for his work on 'The Masked Singer,' one of FOX’s most popular reality competition shows. He took over as the lead costume designer from Marina Toybina, who originally set the standard for the show’s elaborate and whimsical costumes. Lee’s role involves designing intricate, custom-made outfits that conceal the identities of celebrity contestants while still telling a story through each costume.



Before joining 'The Masked Singer', Lee had established a strong reputation in the entertainment industry for his creativity and his talent for bringing characters to life through his designs. His work on 'The Masked Singer' is especially challenging because the show operates without a script for costume creation. This means Lee must rely heavily on his imagination to design costumes that both fit the celebrity’s persona and captivate viewers.



Lee’s designs often combine bold visual elements, blending various materials, textures, and styles to create unique, larger-than-life characters. From animals to mythical creatures and everyday objects, his costumes are not only visually stunning but also play a key role in shaping the personalities of the contestants behind the masks.

