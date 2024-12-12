‘The Masked Singer’ Season 12 finale lineup revealed with a surprising elimination

'The Masked Singer' finale will air on Wednesday, December 18, with two masks competing for the coveted golden mask trophy

The semi-finals of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 featured spectacular performances from the final three contestants, with only two spots available for the grand final. Wasp delivered an emotional rendition of 'Beautiful Things' by Benson Boone, while Strawberry Shortcake captivated with a beautiful cover of 'Lose You to Love Me' by Selena Gomez. Meanwhile, Buffalos rocked the stage with an energetic performance of 'Africa' by Toto.

While Wasp received the highest vote of the night and automatically advanced to the finals. The Smackdown featured the Buffalos facing off against Strawberry Shortcake, with the Buffalos emerging victorious to secure the second finalist spot. Meanwhile, Strawberry Shortcake was eliminated in the Smackdown, setting the stage for an epic showdown between Wasp and Buffalos for the Season 12 crown in next week's finale!

Who was unmasked as Strawberry Shortcake on 'The Masked Singer'?

AJ Michalka was revealed as Strawberry Shortcake in the semi-finals of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 after being eliminated from the competition. She is best known as a former Disney star from Cow Belles and part of the musical duo Aly & AJ.

Before unmasking, AJ performed a tear-jerking rendition of Selena Gomez's 'Lose You to Love Me.' Offering an emotional reflection on her years in the entertainment industry, AJ Michalka spoke about the pressures of early fame and how stepping away from Hollywood allowed her to rediscover her love for performing. She put in an excellent performance but lost in the Smackdown round to Buffalos, who then went to the finale with Wasp.

AJ Michalka was revealed as Strawberry Shortcake in the semi-finals of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 (FOX)

Who will win 'The Masked Singer' between Wasp and Buffalo?

Speculation is at an all-time high, with many predicting that Buffalo Mask will win 'The Masked Singer' Season 12. In a Reddit user poll, the Buffalo is leading, receiving 18 out of 47 votes for the potential winner. This puts the mask ahead of the competition such as Wasp with 17 votes and Strawberry Shortcake with 8 votes.

With these strong performances, Buffalo Mask has captured fans' hearts throughout the season. While anything can happen before the finale, they have done enough to stay in the spotlight. As we get closer to the big reveal, fans can’t wait to see if Buffalo will take the win and show their true face in the finals!