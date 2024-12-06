‘The Masked Singer’ Season 12 brings holiday cheer with Christmas special

'The Masked Singer' is heating up with three singers set to battle it out in semi-finals

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 will have a special Christmas episode, continuing its tradition with the holiday-themed celebration. While it is not certain that this show will include a "Holiday Sing-Along" like in previous seasons, fans can expect a very festive atmosphere filled with Christmas songs, dazzling costumes, and holiday-themed performances. It has been speculated that the Christmas episode will be on Boxing Day, December 26, which will indeed give audiences a festive treat for the holiday season.

Usually, these episodes are rather unique with their light and festive mood, featuring classic carols and modern pop holiday hits, all sung by the mystery celebrities beneath the masks. Although the exact format of this year's holiday special hasn't been confirmed, fans are hoping for a sing-along or similar interactive features. The special episode is expected to add a joyful, family-friendly twist to the ongoing competition and will be a highlight of the season.

Goo gets eliminated on 'The Masked Singer'

Goo was taken out during the Quarter Finals on 'The Masked Singer' after a tough fight with the Buffalos, Wasp, and Strawberry Shortcake. Though the "Ding Dong Keep It On" bell saved them early in the season, Goo struggled with consistency and their fans predicted their exit.

The performances by Goo received mixed reviews, but their uniqueness on stage wasn't enough to keep them in the competition. Moving forward with the remaining contestants, such as Strawberry Shortcake, the Buffalos, and Wasp, the battle is heating up, and Goo's journey ends here.

Goo Mask from 'The Masked Singer' (@fox)



When is 'The Masked Singer' semi-finals?

'Semi-Finals: The Final Three' will air on Wednesday, December 11, 2024. It is going to be a really interesting episode where three contestants among the remaining will fight for a place in the finale. The competition will be fierce, with each contestant producing their best performances and hoping not to get eliminated.

This will be followed by the finale, which will air on Monday, December 18, 2024. Fans can tune in as the top two finalists will have a final showdown for that coveted Golden Mask Trophy.

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 finale (@fox)

'The Masked Singer' airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET on Fox