'The Masked Singer’: Macaron’s reveal steals the show as Episode 7 delivers predictable elimination

'The Masked Singer' Episode 7 featured the debut of Group C’s masks

In 'The Masked Singer' Season 12, Episode 7, viewers were treated to the exciting 'Who Are You Fest,' during which the mysterious character Macaron was finally unmasked as Bethany Hamilton. Bethany Hamilton, the pro surfer and shark attack survivor who inspired the biopic 'Soul Surfer', had a momentous unmasking. It was a huge moment for the judges, particularly Rita Ora and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, who initially made incorrect guesses but ultimately nailed them with their correct predictions.

However, the reveal turned out to be one of the most predictable eliminations of the season, with both fans and judges having strong hunches about Macaron's true identity well before the big unmasking. Macaron, a peculiar character who has a sweet and playful air about her, sang 'Call Me Maybe' by Carly Rae Jepsen. Throughout the performance, she dropped several telling clues, such as phrases like "unstoppable" and "blooming all year long," which the judges quickly picked up on. There was also a subtle hint of a backstory focused on overcoming challenges and reinventing oneself. These clues suggested a journey of resilience, leading fans to make some pretty clear guesses about the identity behind the mask.

For Macaron, it was Willie Robertson, who performed as Mallard in Season 6 and referred to her as a "tough cookie" while complimenting her resilience, suggesting that Macaron had undergone significant life changes and grown stronger over time. By the time Macaron's mask came off, it wasn’t much of a surprise; all the clues had fallen into place.

Bethany Hamilton calls ‘The Masked Singer’ stint ‘super hard’

Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton recently spoke about her experience on 'The Masked Singer' to Variety, describing it as "super hard." She said challenges were not limited to singing in front of an audience but also included the added difficulty of performing while wearing an elaborate costume.

Hamilton said, "I loved my costume, but it was also really challenging to move in and dance in, it was super hard.” Hamilton added. “I feel like learning dance moves in a short amount of time is not my forte. I’ve never been a TikTok dancer where you can just pick it up in a few minutes. It was super hard to remember everything, even remembering my lyrics felt hard. Let’s just say I’m better at surfing!”



Bethany Hamilton describes her experience on 'The Masked Singer' as 'super hard' (FOX)



Which ‘The Masked Singer’ Group C masks will perform next week?

With Macaron eliminated, the remaining cast of 'The Masked Singer' Group C performers—Royal Knight, Sherlock Hound, Ice King, and Strawberry Shortcake—will take the stage again next week. Each performance will be brand new, with more clues to keep both the judges and the audience guessing about the singers' identities as they continue to compete for a spot in the show.

The 'Ding Dong Keep It On' bell is out of play now, a feature that was used by the judges to save one contestant from elimination. Last week, the judges used the bell, meaning that from now on, each contestant will depend solely on their performance to avoid elimination.

'The Masked Singer' Group C performers—Royal Knight, Sherlock Hound, Ice King, and Strawberry Shortcake—will take the stage again next week (FOX)

'The Masked Singer' airs every Wednesday at 8 PM on Fox.