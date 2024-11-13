'The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Group C's likely winner teased ahead of 'Who Are You Fest' night

'The Masked Singer' will feature Group C's debut performance on November 14

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 Group C is shaping up to be one of the most evenly matched and entertaining groups of the season.

With a mix of talented singers and some delightfully quirky characters, the competition is heating up. Among them, it’s speculated that Strawberry Shortcake could take the lead in Group C. With high potential and a captivating presence, Strawberry Shortcake has a strong chance of winning or at least claiming a runner-up spot. Her powerful vocals and unique stage presence give her a distinct advantage, and there's a real possibility she could make it to the finals of Group C.

Indeed, with the caliber of performances being delivered and the tough competition faced, Strawberry Shortcake is well-positioned to claim the crown. The growing excitement among fans only adds to the speculation that this character could very well be the one to watch as the season progresses. The opposite, however, is Sherlock Hound, who adds a fun, zany flair to the group. While not necessarily possessing the strongest voice, Sherlock Hound could surprise the audience with his charm and entertaining performances. This contestant might not win over the group but could go far, giving us memorable moments along the way.

Moreover, Ice King has the potential to be iconic in Group C, though might feel slightly out of place. Similar to past contestants like Pickle and White Tiger, Ice King seems poised for big moments but may struggle to match the vocal prowess of the top competitors. Still, likely to be one of the stronger contestants in the group, just not necessarily the winner. Royal Knight also finds itself in a position where its talents are noted, but it may not exude the same star appeal as some of its group competitors. While the performances are solid, they might lack the "oomph" or wow factor needed to secure a spot in the final lineup. In other words, Group C holds several talents, but Strawberry Shortcake is the one to beat.

What performances can ‘The Masked Singer’ fans expect on ‘Who Are You Fest’ night?

In 'The Masked Singer' Season 12, Episode 7, 'Who Are You Fest,' Group C will make its highly anticipated premiere, delivering a diverse set of covers from iconic songs. It’s sure to be an exciting night as the contestants showcase their unique takes on these classic hits.

The performances will span a range of emotions, starting with the emotionally gut-wrenching "You and I," which is sure to set a captivating tone. After that, 'Under the Bridge' by the Red Hot Chili Peppers should introduce a raw emotive quality, while the ebullient 'Tonight Tonight' is sure to be an effervescent energetic showstopper that brings personality into the mix.



The pop hit 'Call Me Maybe' by Carly Rae Jepsen and finally, 'Slow Burn' by Kacey Musgraves will allow the contestant a more reflective moment since the smooth and emotive tone creates a deeper connection between the contestant and the audience. This lineup promises an exciting and unforgettable night, as each contestant brings flair to the stage.

'The Masked Singer' Season 12, Episode 7, 'Who Are You Fest,' will feature the highly anticipated premiere of Group C (Fox)

Group C mask ‘Ice King’ speculated to be unmasked on premiere night

Fans of 'The Masked Singer' are eagerly awaiting the 'Who Are You Fest' season premiere, where the highly anticipated reveal of Season 12's Group C is about to unfold. Among these, one of the most discussed contestants is Ice King, whose costume has raised eyebrows among viewers, along with glimpses of his voice. Fans have even deemed Ice King to be perhaps the very first contestant in Group C who will get unmasked, judging by clues and expectations of his performance.

There’s growing speculation among fans that Ice King may have a tough battle ahead in Group C, as many of the other contestants also appear to have strong singing voices, raising the stakes for each performance. While the costume and mystique of Ice King stand out as the most striking in the lineup, some believe his voice might not be as impactful as others and could ultimately make him the first to go. However, if those predictions hold, Ice King's unmasking could very well reveal an unexpected celebrity.



Group C mask 'Ice King' speculated for early unmasking on premiere night (Fox)

'The Masked Singer' airs Wednesdays at 8:00 pm on Fox, with streaming available on Hulu.