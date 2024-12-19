'The Masked Singer': How fans predicted the Buffalos trio’s victory early on

Fans were confident the Buffalos were destined to win 'The Masked Singer' Season 12

From the very first day, viewers were confident that the Buffalos would emerge as the winner of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12. The powerful harmonies and stage presence of the group led many to suspect, right from the beginning, that they were the legendary Boyz II Men. As the season progressed, the prediction gained even more momentum, with fans consistently favoring the trio to take home the win.

Their strong performances and ability to connect with the audience made it clear that they were strong contenders. The Buffalos' win was historic, as they became the first group to ever win 'The Masked Singer', something that had been expected by the fans for a long time. It was the culmination of weeks of speculation and belief that they would go home with the coveted Golden Mask trophy.

After their victory, fans took to social media to share how they had predicted the win long before it was confirmed. On X, one fan wrote, "I knew from the first note that the 3 buffalos on Masked Singer was my Boyz II Men! Congratulations on winning the show guys, I knew you would! Congratulations to Mario for being the winner up." Another fan said. "I knew it that #TheMaskedSinger Season 12 winners the Buffalos are Boyz II Men!"

I knew from the first note that the 3 buffalos on Masked Singer was my Boyz II Men! Congratulations on winning the show guys, I knew you would! Congratulations to Mario for being the winner up. #TheMaskedSinger — Sa-Leemah Cunningham (@scunningham626) December 19, 2024

I knew it that #TheMaskedSinger Season 12 winners the Buffalos are Boyz II Men! 🦬🦬🦬 🥇🏆 — OrangeDecemberMan96 🇹🇭🐦 (@OrangeDecMan96) December 19, 2024

One fan said, "I had a feeling The Buffalos were going to sweep." Another noted, "What I did I tell you? WHAT DID I TELL YOU?! I called it #BuffalosMask were gonna win, especially since the START! To all of us who voted Buffalos on the Poll with me, WE WON! WE GOT A GROUP TO FINALLY WIN A SEASON! AAAHH!!!!"

I had a feeling The Buffalos were going to sweep #TheMaskedSinger! — Diva ~ Clarita (@islandiva147) December 19, 2024

What I did I tell you? WHAT DID I TELL YOU?! I called it #BuffalosMask were gonna win, especially since the START! To all of us who voted Buffalos on the Poll with me, WE WON! WE GOT A GROUP TO FINALLY WIN A SEASON! AAAHH!!!!#TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/4TB1t4I6C4 — Dylan Major (@DylanSharer) December 19, 2024

The Buffalos ended their journey with a bang on 'The Masked Singer'

The Buffalos ended their journey with a bang during their finale performance, delivering a powerful rendition of "Somebody That I Used to Know" by Gotye. Rita Ora said, "What did we just witness?!'" and Robin compared their harmonies to "walking through the gates of heaven."

One of the Buffalos became emotional during their final performance and said, "It's so freeing, I'm crying right now. I don't even know why! This has made me feel that with these guys, we can do anything." Their words and performance reflected the deep bond between the trio and the sense of unity that propelled them to victory.

Buffalos win The Masked Singer (FOX)

'Boyz II Men' say their Buffalos costume really 'fit' them

Although the members of Boyz II Men were excited to be performing on 'The Masked Singer' as the Buffalos, they admitted that their costumes caused them some challenges during the competition. The group explained to TooFab that the large Buffalo suits were somewhat hard to wear, as they were sweaty and a little claustrophobic. The masks also restricted their field of vision, and they had to move their heads a lot just to see each other or the objects around them.

Buffalos are the first group to win 'The Masked Singer' (FOX)

This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online