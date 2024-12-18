'The Masked Singer’ gears up for historic Season 12 finale: Here’s what to expect from the episode

Season 12 finale of 'The Masked Singer' will air on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 8 PM ET

The finale of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 is going to be historic, as for the first time in the show's history, a group performance might take home the win. Throughout the season, the Buffaloes have been killing it with their powerhouse performances. They are considered the front-runners for the crown by by many fans after their recent performance of Sam Smith's "Too Good at Goodbyes." But what makes this season so exciting is that no group has ever won 'The Masked Singer' before. If the Buffaloes win, it will be groundbreaking for the show, as the tradition of solo performances winning will be broken. The fans have been in awe of the vocal ability of the Buffaloes and the chemistry among the members, and many believe they deserve to win.

The most recent performance by the group left the viewers with their mouths agape, and some even termed it one of the best group performances ever on the show. The combination of powerful vocals, stage presence, and emotional delivery by the Buffaloes has separated them from the rest, and a win for them would mean that a group wins the title for the very first time.

Who is rumoured to be under Buffaloes mask?

Fans are convinced that the Buffalos on The Masked Singer are the iconic vocal group Boyz II Men. They believe this based on clues such as a deck of cards with a "3" and a "King," which they connect to Boyz II Men's song "Three Kings." Additionally, the group's powerful harmonies and stage presence further support this theory. Adding to the speculation is that Boyz II Men are known for their ties to Philadelphia and performing the national anthem at sports events.

Buffalo on 'The Masked Singer' (@fox)



Is singer Mario under Wasp mask on ‘The Masked Singer’?

Many fans of 'The Masked Singer' believe that Mario, the Grammy-nominated R&B singer, is under the Wasp mask. Fans have speculated this based on several clues: Wasp's smooth vocals, a successful music career, and hints like the Grammy nomination and performance style, which match Mario's musical background. Mario has popular hits such as "Let Me Love You" and "Just a Friend 2002," among many others, and his style of singing closely relates to Wasp's. In fact, the clues relating to his career and voice pinpoint him as the number one suspect.