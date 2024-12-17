Rita Ora's health struggles leave 'The Masked Singer' fans in limbo

Rita Ora missed the semi-finals of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12

Rita Ora, a fan-favorite panelist on 'The Masked Singer' Season 12, was out of the extremely anticipated semi-finals because of being sick, which confused fans and left them worried about her possible return for the finale. As the show approached its most critical episode, host Nick Cannon explained that Rita was "under the weather" and could not join the panel alongside Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg. The sudden absence raised alarm on social media.

However, the new promo after the semi-final episode calmed nerves. The teaser confirmed that Rita Ora will return to watch the final two contenders, Buffalo and Wasp, compete for the much-desired Golden Mask Trophy. Her absence was strongly felt during the semi-finals, especially when she proved to be the stand-out panelist this season, particularly with her keen guesses and energetic presence. The fans missed her reaction in the big reveal and how well she clicks with the other judges. Luckily, the promo came along and informed viewers that Rita's illness would not get the better of her for this important episode of the season.

Wasp and Buffaloes will face off in 'The Masked Singer' finale

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 finale will feature Wasp and Buffalo vying for the Golden Mask Trophy. Both finalists qualified for the finale after outstanding performances in the semi-finals.

Wasp directly qualified for the finale after performing "Beautiful Things" by Benson Boone, a breathtaking and emotional performance that impressed the judges and audience alike.

Buffalos had to fight their way through the Smackdown round against Strawberry Shortcake. They danced along to "Counting Stars" by OneRepublic, and the energy level and style of Buffalos got them through in the final. Strawberry Shortcake was sent home, though, and was revealed singer AJ Michalka.

Wasp in 'The Masked Singer' (@fox)



Who are behind the Wasp and Buffaloes masks?

Many fans believe that Wasp on the FOX show could be Grammy-nominated R&B artist Mario. The clues, such as references to a Grammy nomination and a successful music career, point to Mario. Besides, Wasp's smooth vocals and ability to perform in different styles align with Mario's known talents.

Fans have reasons to believe that the enigmatic vocal group behind the Buffalos may be the legendary group known as Boyz II Men. Among one of the key pieces of evidence is a card that reads "3" and "King," most linked to Boyz II Men's song "Three Kings." Moreover, the group is also Philadelphia-based and has previous experience singing the national anthem during sports events, something aligned with some of the pieces of evidence provided.