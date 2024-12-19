‘The Masked Singer’ finale: Here's the runner-up who fell short of the Golden Mask trophy

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 12 finale showcased a battle between Buffaloes and Wasp

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 has come to an end! During the highly-anticipated finale of the Fox singing competition, aired on Wednesday, December 18, Buffaloes and Wasp competed against each other to win the coveted Golden Mask trophy.

In Wednesday's episode, the two finalists mesmerized the viewers with two performances each. Wasp sang Bruno Mars's 'When I Was Your Man.' For their first song, Buffaloes sang Gotye's 'Somebody That I Used to Know.' For his second selection, Wasp crooned 'I’m Your Baby Tonight' by Whitney Houston, while, Buffaloes performed Sam Smith's 'Too Good at Goodbyes.' Before the winners' announcement, runner-up Wasp took off his insect mask and it was none other than the popular R&B singer Mario Dewar Barrett.

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 runner-up Wasp was revealed to be 'Let Me Love You' crooner Mario Dewar Barrett (Instagram/@marioworldwide)

'The Masked Singer' Season 12: Mario Dewar Barrett is a Grammy-nominated singer

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 runner-up Wasp was revealed to be Mario Dewar Barrett. This Maryland-born singer kicked off his music career at a young age. At just 14, he signed with J Records and released his self-titled debut album in 2002.

The 38-year-old musician dropped his second album titled 'Turning Point' in 2004. Around the same time, he bagged a Grammy nomination for his song 'Let Me Love You' which continues to be his biggest hit so far.

Mario's third album 'Go' and fourth album 'D.N.A' came out in 2007 and 2009 respectively. On the other hand, his fifth studio album 'Dancing Shadows' saw the light of day in 2018. Apart from his singing career, he has also tried his hand at acting and appeared in several movies like 'Step Up', 'Freedom Writers' and 'Style Me for Christmas' among many others.

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 runner-up Wasp (Instagram/@marioworldwide)

Who won 'The Masked Singer' Season 12?

Buffaloes emerged as the winners of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12. The celebrities disguised under the masks were the members of the vocal harmony band Boyz II Men: Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman, and Wanya Morris.

For those unfamiliar, Boyz II Men made history as the first-ever group to win the Fox mystery competition series. This iconic boy band triumphed over Wasp in the thrilling season finale.

Buffalos win 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 (FOX)

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 is available for streaming on Hulu.