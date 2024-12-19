Finale of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 ends with a landmark win

Iconic trio Buffalos took home the Golden Mask Trophy in Season 12

The winner of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 is Buffalos, making them the first group to take home the coveted Golden Mask trophy on the show. The trio gave some show-stopping performances, including a heart-wrenching "Too Good at Goodbyes" by Sam Smith in the finale. Their harmonious vocals and heartfelt delivery blew the minds of both the judges and the audience. The Buffalos were no other than Boyz II Men, the renowned R&B group from smooth harmonies and classic hits.

The clues that hinted at their identity included their three-decade-long career, a deck of cards showing "3" and a "King," and their association with Philadelphia, all connecting to Boyz II Men. Runner-up Wasp was unmasked to be R&B artist Mario of the hit song "Let Me Love You." Mario wowed the judges and audience with his emotional performances, including "When I Was Your Man" by Bruno Mars and "I'm Your Baby Tonight" by Whitney Houston. Though he did not win, Mario's journey was one of celebration of talent and emotional storytelling.

It was a night full of drama, nostalgia, and celebration when Buffalos made history with their victory, and Mario sealed his position as one of the best voices in the game during the Season 12 finale.

Buffalos win 'The Masked Singer' (@fox)



Buffalo makes history on 'The Masked Singer'

The Buffalos made history on 'The Masked Singer' Season 12, after being the first-ever group to take home a Golden Mask trophy. It was this huge step of success that showed how magnificent their talent and teamwork were, competing with solo performers the entire season.

By winning the competition, the Buffalos not only won the top prize but also made history as the very first group to ever take the crown on 'The Masked Singer'. The judges had some very different guesses for Buffalos but a few got it right. Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke nailed it, guessing that the group was Boyz II Men due to their instantly recognizable harmonies, emotional performances, and classic R&B style. Rita Ora chimed in with the same guess, sure that Boyz II Men was who it had to be from the clues and the way they presented themselves on stage. Meanwhile, Ken Jeong guessed New Edition thinking another legendary R&B group could be behind the masks.

Buffalos first group to win the show (@fox)



When is 'The Masked Singer' Season 13 releasing?

The highly anticipated Season 13 of 'The Masked Singer' is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, on Fox. In this "Lucky 13" season, viewers are eager to find out what surprises are in store, with new costumes promised, along with jaw-dropping performances and unexpected twists. Don't miss the premiere of this fan-favorite show as it launches its 13th season!