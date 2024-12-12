‘The Masked Singer’ Season 12 finale: Expect dazzling performances and surprising twists

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 finale is set to air on December 18, with Wasp and Buffalos in a final showdown

The Season 12 finale of 'The Masked Singer', titled 'Finale: A Champion Is Crowned', promises an unforgettable night of stunning performances and emotional moments. Kicking off the show, Nick Lachey, the winner of Season 5 (Piglet), will deliver a festive performance of "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" by Andy Williams. The finalists, Wasp and Buffalos, will then take the stage with electrifying renditions of hits like "When I Was Your Man" by Bruno Mars, "Somebody That I Used to Know" by Gotye, "I'm Your Baby Tonight" by Whitney Houston, and "Too Good at Goodbyes" by Sam Smith. With a mix of heartfelt ballads and powerful vocals, the finale is set to crown this season's champion in spectacular style.

Wasp and Buffalos reached the finale of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 after phenomenal performances in the semi-finals. Wasp won the maximum votes from the audience and judges after giving a phenomenal performance of "Beautiful Things" by Benson Boone. Their powerful voice and emotional attachment made them directly reach the final round. Meanwhile, Buffalos and Strawberry Shortcake battled in a Smackdown performance. They danced to "Counting Stars" by OneRepublic, but with the difference in energy and style, the last place in the finale went to Buffalos, thereby eliminating Strawberry Shortcake. Wasp and Buffalos will now face each other to become the Season 12 winner.

Strawberry Shortcake lost the 'Smackdown' on 'The Masked Singer' semi-final

Strawberry Shortcake was eliminated in the semi-finals of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 after losing the Smackdown round to Buffalos. After performing Selena Gomez's "Lose You to Love Me", Strawberry Shortcake ended up in the bottom two with Buffalos. This was to mark the end of the Strawberry Shortcake's journey as well; she revealed herself to be AJ Michalka, the former Disney star and a half of the musical group Aly & AJ.

AJ Michalka was unmasked (@fox)



Who are behind Wasp and Buffalos mask on 'The Masked Singer'?

Speculation is running rife about who might be behind the Wasp and Buffalos masks on 'The Masked Singer' Season 12. Many people think that the Wasp is Grammy-nominated R&B artist Mario. Many clues pointing to a Grammy nomination and a successful music career seem to fit Mario perfectly. Furthermore, Wasp's smooth vocals and different performance styles seem to have many similarities with Mario.

For Buffalos, speculators are suggesting it is probably the legendary vocal group Boyz II Men. The main clue has to be a deck of cards bearing a "3" and a "King" and fans connect that with the song "Three Kings" for the movie done by Boyz II Men. Since Boyz II Men is from Philadelphia and has experience singing the national anthem for the team, this appears to be plausible. Buffalos also sing harmonically and dominate the stage, which feeds into this theory.