'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan Vassos has just upgraded her wedding plans from 'small' to Super Bowl

'The Golden Bachelorette' stars Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple are made for each other

Joan Vassos and her new fiance Chock Chapple who got engaged during the highly-anticipated finale of 'The Golden Bachelorette' might get back on our television screens super soon! During her latest interview with People magazine, Joan revealed whether she and Chock will be up for a televised wedding or not.

Speaking of her wedding plans, Joan said, “I originally said that I wanted for it to be small with just our friends and family, but as I think a little bit more about it, I somewhat think that maybe we would do a televised wedding.

The ABC star further added, "I feel like everybody that has gone through this whole journey with us, has been with us for the last few months watching this all unfold, it'd be fun for them to see Chapter 2 of us actually starting a life together. They deserve to see the next part of this.”

At the moment, Joan and Chock aren't thinking much about their wedding instead they are excited to do normal things like a couple away from the flashing cameras. “We haven't put a ton of thought in the wedding. We're really looking forward to just being a couple out in the world and being just normal people living life for at least," she continued.

'The Golden Bachelorette' pair Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple can do a televised wedding (ABC/Gilles Mingasson)

'The Golden Bachelorette' Joan Vassos's 'initial confidence' helped her form a connection with Chock Chapple

While appearing on the November 14 episode of the 'Bachelor Happy Hour' podcast, Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple mentioned that they didn't know each other very well following their engagement on 'The Golden Bachelorette'. However, they had an instant connection right from the start which helped Joan when she decided to say 'yes' to Chock's proposal.

Talking of her first solo date with Chock, Joan said, “That initial confidence and how easy we were together was really evident at the Disneyland date."

Joan went on to say, "After that, it built very quickly and we got to know each other pretty well, the important stuff. Then once we were engaged, it was time to find out the other stuff, but the important stuff we already had settled.”

'The Golden Bachelorette' pair Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple had an instant spark (ABC/Gilles Mingasson)

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan Vassos feels safe with Chock Chapple

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Chock Chapple was always sure about his feelings for Joan Vassos. “By the time we got to Bora Bora, I knew I loved her and wanted to spend the rest of my life with her,” he shared.

Since the time they left Bora Bora after their beautiful proposal, Joan and Chock haven't had even one argument. Joan raved over her fiance Chock and said, "He is a really easy person to live with. He's very easygoing, so I give all the credit to him, honestly.”

In the same interview, Joan also mentioned that her partner Chock provides her with a “feeling of safety." She further stated, “I know if I have anything that's challenging my life that he will step in and try to help me."

Chock Chapple with 'The Golden Bachelorette' Joan Vassos (ABC/GillesMingasson)

'The Golden Bachelorette' is available for streaming on Hulu