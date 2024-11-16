‘The Golden Bachelorette’ couple Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple finally decide where to start new life

'The Golden Bachelorette' stars Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple are ready to take over New York City! For the unversed, the couple got engaged during the Wednesday, November 13 finale of the ABC dating show. Joan and Chock recently held a lavish party in Los Angeles to celebrate their engagement surrounded by their close friends from the program. Meanwhile, the couple is preparing to make the move to the East Coast.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the couple shared details about their plans. Currently, they are on the hunt for an apartment in New York City. “This first year, obviously, we have to kind of figure out life. Chock has a business in Kansas. I have kids and grandkids and Maryland. I’m not leaving Maryland, but he does have obligations in Kansas," Joan explained. The reality TV star continued, “We know that we’re gonna spend time in Maryland and in Kansas, but then we have this really fun plan because both of us have always dreamed and we’re finally at this weird stage in life for making this dream come true that we live in a big city, and, specifically, we’ve always wanted to live in New York. So Chock surprised me and said, I want us to go find a place."

Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple get engaged on 'The Golden Bachelorette' (ABC/@gillesmingasson)

'The Golden Bachelorette' stars Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple love NYC

Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple, who appeared on 'The Golden Bachelorette,' feel like New York City is the perfect place to start this new chapter of their lives together. "We both love the energy in the city and love that there’s always something to do. We just wanna go out and walk and experience life, go to fun restaurants and experience the culture," Joan told the media outlet.

She further added, "We both have friends there. We’re gonna be there during the holidays, which is the best time ever in New York City. I think it’s just a really different life than either one of us have ever lived.”

'The Golden Bachelorette' stars Chock Chapple and Joan Vassos will move to NYC (ABC/@gillesmingasson)

'The Golden Bachelorette' stars Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple continue to prioritize their kids

Chock Chapple’s two children, Taylor and Tyler Chapple, whom he shares with his ex-wife Heather, also live on the East Coast. “That makes the decision maybe a little bit easier. And I don’t think I’d ever thought I would say this, but I’m excited to go and spend time in Kansas too!”Joan said.

“He has a great life there and he has great friends, and I am dying to go and just hang out with them. He’s out, like, every night of the week, and I can hear the hubbub in the background of all his friends, you know, having a good time. So I’m excited to go to Kansas," she added.

During the same interview, Chock expressed that he would never ask Joan to move far from her family in Maryland. Joan is a doting mother to her four kids: Nick, Erica, Allison, and Luke whom she welcomed with her late husband John Vassos. Chock chimed in, “We’re gonna navigate it. We’re willing to spend time at each person’s hometown. We’re gonna spend a lot of time in New York City. We’re gonna get on with our lives.”