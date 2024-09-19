What happens to Guy Gansert on 'The Golden Bachelorette'? ABC show front runner confesses love to Joan Vassos

Reality Steve had earlier reported that Guy Gansert got the final rose from 'The Golden Bachelorette' Joan Vassos

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Joan Vassos is very fortunate. 'The Golden Bachelorette' on ABC has 23 potential suitors, and among them is Guy Gansert, an emergency department physician.

Guy is a big Beatlemaniac, from Reno, Nevada, and a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, according to his Bachelorette bio. In addition, he is a proud grandfather and father.

Although we usually don't mind spoilers for this show, we were a little irritated by how much the "this season on" show revealed. Darn it, we want to live in a world where every man has an equal chance of winning Joan's last rose!

However, we sure caught a glimpse of Guy admitting somewhere in the trailer that he may be falling for Joan already! Now, it is up to us to wait and see if Joan reciprocates the same feeling.

Reality Steve had already disclosed that Guy was allegedly the last man remaining on 'The Golden Bachelorette'. Although it's unknown if they are formally engaged, the insider revealed that they are currently dating.

Just before the September 18 premiere, he swiftly corrected himself on X, saying that even though Guy placed in the top 3, Joan did not give him the final rose. According to reports, Chock Chapple ultimately wins Joan's heart.

Who was 'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Guy Gansert married to?

What a strong couple! Guy was married to a Republican senator who served as Nevada's representative from 2016 until her retirement in 2023, prior to her appearance on the reality dating show.

Heidi said to The Nevada Independent that she did not seek reelection because "I spent most of the last 20 years in the public arena. And there comes a time when you feel like you've done what you wanted to accomplish, and I feel like I've met or exceeded my expectations for public service. It's time to let someone else have a shot."

'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Guy Gansert was married to Heidi Gansert (Instagram/@guyggansert/@heidigansert)

How many children does 'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Guy Gansert have?

It was reported in 2017 that she and Guy had been married for thirty years and had four children together. Guy's family is very large.

He has four children of his own and is one of seven siblings. Hank and Glenn are his two sons, while Kirsten and Mackenzie are his daughters.

He also has a newborn boy named Idan as a happy grandchild. Guy recently exclaimed, eight months after the birth of her first child, that his daughter Mackenzie had finished the Boston Marathon.

Guy Gansert seems like a great choice for 'The Golden Bachelorette' Joan Vassos

Guy works outside hospitals when he's not in them. The 66-year-old is always moving, whether it's cycling, jogging, or climbing, and he shares photos on Instagram on a daily basis.

Regretfully, he had to postpone his ascent of Mount Kilimanjaro in 2024 due to an accident. In case you were wondering, Guy has always had amazing looks.

He posted some old pictures of himself, and let's just say that Guy probably had a good number of admirers vying for his hand in marriage.

