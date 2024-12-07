'The Golden Bachelorette' star Guy Gansert's alleged ex exposes cringy date, leaks texts

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Guy Gansert is currently in Reno, Nevada exploring his dating life. However, it appears he has found himself caught up in a series of never-ending controversies. After the domestic violence accusation from his ex-wife, another of his former partners has come forward, exposing his troubling behavior. A TikTok user has recently shared a series of videos claiming herself to be Guy's ex. She revealed that they went on two dates in 2022 but she ran away from him after their second date.

The woman claimed they went on a movie date when Guy started licking her fingers without any prior warning. Afterward, he dropped her off at home and stayed a little longer, asking to use the restroom. The woman claimed that she struggled with setting boundaries at the time but shut him down as soon as he tried to kiss her. However, Guy allegedly didn’t stop his inappropriate behavior and asked her to show her breasts. She notably resisted mentioning the ABC show star's name in the video but later leaked their text exchange confirming that Guy was the creepy guy.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Guy Gansert is accused of domestic violence

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Guy Gansert's ex-wife Heidi Seevers O'Gara requested a temporary restraining order against him soon after their divorce in 2021. According to the court documents, Heidi applied to a "protection order against domestic violence" in Nevada family court.

She notably requested to withdraw the application after three weeks, and the temporary protection order was not granted. In the court document, She stated that Guy "physically tried to threaten" her in 2021 after they had broken up. She also alleged that Guy appeared and "placed something under my rear driver's tire" when she was leaving a gym with her sister-in-law in her car.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Guy Gansert claims to left 'heartbroken after Joan Vasso's rejection

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Guy Gansert shared a social media post that appeared to seek sympathy from his followers after Joan Vassos eliminated him. Guy made it to the finals of the ABC show and earned the title of second runner-up. Joan ultimately decided to eliminate him after developing stronger feelings for another contestant, Chock Chapple. However, Joan's decision to ditch Guy also came soon after the reports of his ex-wife's past restraining order against him swirled around.

Guy Gansert fuels dating rumor with fitness guru after Joan Vassos' split

Soon after split from Joan Vasso, Guy Gansert was spotted with fitness guru Harrah Brown. The two appeared to be in a romantic relationship, as Harrah shared a cozy photo with Guy on social media. The fitness guru reportedly met Guy on Instagram and sparked an instant connection. Harrah teased in the caption, "Turns out, you don't need a gold rose or reality TV to meet someone golden-just a chance encounter with the charming runner-up himself."