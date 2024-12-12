‘The Golden Bachelorette’ alum Michael Stevens sparks dating rumors with 'The Golden Bachelor' contestant

‘The Golden Bachelorette’ alum Michael Stevens has two sons from a previous relationship

'The Golden Bachelorette' alum Michael Stevens is spilling the beans on his love life! In a recent appearance on the 'Bachelor Happy Hour' podcast which was released on December 10, Michael revealed that he has been chit-chatting with several women from 'The Golden Bachelor.' "I got to meet some of the women of The Golden Bachelor. I had a really good time. Been texting a couple of them, just on a friendly basis from time to time, and hearing back from them, as well," he shared during the episode.

The reality TV star mentioned that all the men from 'The Golden Bachelorette' and the women from Gerry Turner's season of 'The Golden Bachelor' have “all shared something really unique", which led to a bond between them. “There’s a couple that might be a good match for me. We’ll have to see. I met some terrific ladies so far," Michael added. Soon after, he disclosed that he had been texting one former contestant. "You know who’s a really nice lady, who’s very sweet and I think gets kind of a bad rap, is Kathy Swarts. Very sensitive and easy to talk to and bright. We’ve been texting a little bit back and forth as well," he shared.

'The Golden Bachelorette' alum Michael Stevens has been texting Kathy Swarts (ABC/@rickymiddlesworth)

Will Michael Stevens star in the Golden spinoff of 'Bachelor in Paradise'?

When asked if he would be down for the Golden spinoff of 'Bachelor in Paradise', Michael Stevens replied that he would “absolutely” be but has one special condition. “I want my shirt on. Either that or I hit the gym for six months. Just live there, I just move in," he said.

Keeping the joke aside, 'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant stated that the spinoff of the beloved ABC dating show "would be a blast" and continued, "I don’t think they will do it, but I’d love it if they did. I’d be all-in.”

'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Michael Stevens was one of the suitors vying for the heart of Joan Vassos (Facebook/@michaelstevens)

What happened to Michael Stevens on 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

Michael Stevens was one of the suitors vying for the heart of Joan Vassos in the dating program 'The Golden Bachelorette.' Unfortunately, his time on the show was cut short, as he was eliminated in the second week.

During the 'Men Tell All”' episode, the retired banking executive opened up on his cancer diagnosis. He revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer before appearing on the show. At that point, he wanted to drop out but his two sons and daughter-in-law convinced him to do the show. “They had sent the application in. And my doctor OK’d it, so I went ahead," he added.

Michael Stevens and Joan Vassos in 'The Golden Bachelorette' (Instagram/@michaelrstevens)

'The Golden Bachelor' alum Kathy Swarts was previously married to Daryl Swarts

Before appearing on 'The Golden Bachelor', Kathy Swarts was married to her husband Daryl Swarts for nearly five decades. During an interview with Glamour, Kathy shared that her husband died by suicide.

“My husband died by suicide, and that is a devastating loss. My husband and I were married almost 46 years, and that was really tough. So, good therapy, time, friends, family, my children [helped]. I couldn’t have done it without their support, I just couldn’t have," she said.