Who is Michael Stevens? 'The Golden Bachelorette' star leading Swiftie life after retirement

When 'The Golden Bachelorette' star Michael Stevens is not working, he likes to read, watch movies, and explore Chicago's botanical gardens

DENVER, NORTH CAROLINA: 'The Golden Bachelorette' on ABC is nearly here, after much anticipation. The first season of the show will include a retired North Carolina bank CEO. Twelve men in their prime are vying for "everlasting love" with leading lady Joan Vassos after the phenomenal success of 'The Golden Bachelor' last fall. One such man is Michael Stevens, from Denver.

Michael is a bright, kind, and creative person who enjoys learning new things. In his free time, he likes to read, watch movies, and visit the botanical gardens in Chicago. The participant, who is 65 years old and from the Lake Norman region, describes himself as a Swiftie and attended Lollapalooza three times when he was fifty. Michael is the sole competitor from North Carolina among the twenty-four men vying for the affection of the sixty-one-year-old school administrator and grandmother.

What does 'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Michael Stevens do for work?

The former CEO of NBE Bancshares Inc., Michael, is a native of Oak Lawn, Illinois, and attended Northwestern University, according to his Facebook profile. Before taking over at the bank located in Earlville, Illinois, he held the position of CEO at Pioneer State Bank, as previously reported by S&P Global.

Does 'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Michael Stevens have any children?

Michael is a kind person who is prepared to meet the right person. According to his Golden Bachelorette bio, the banking executive is the father of two boys (Matt and Scott), whom he adores, and they both wish for him to find love once more.

Matt, just like his father, graduated from Northwestern University as well.

What is Michael Stevens looking for in 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

Michael adds that instead of chatting too much on dates, he makes an effort to listen and get to know his partner. Michael is eager for his Golden Bachelorette journey to start because he wants to have another opportunity to fall in love.

Season 1 of 'The Golden Bachelorette' will launch with a 2-hour episode on ABC on Wednesday, September 18, at 8 pm ET, with fresh episodes released weekly on Wednesdays.