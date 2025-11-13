‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ trailer is out and here are all the iconic Easter eggs you probably missed

Directed by David Frankel, the sequel to the 2006 blockbuster film is slated for release on May 1, 2026

The iconic fashionistas of 'The Devil Wears Prada' are back with a new chapter, and we are so ready for it. Ever since the sequel to the iconic movie was announced back in July 2024, fans' anticipation has been peaking through the roof, so much so that they are dissecting every tiny piece of news about the much-anticipated flick. With the release of the teaser, viewers not only witnessed the iconic duo of Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway back in action but also spotted several Easter eggs, which many of you might have missed.

A screenshot of Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway from 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' teaser trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @20thcenturystudios)

The trailer opens with glamorous scenes of lavish parties, the click of heels through a bustling office, and stylish outfits being chosen and zipped up. Soon, the camera pans to Streep's Miranda Priestly, who is then joined by Hathaway's Andy Sachs in an elevator, both looking effortlessly chic, as per Parade. Madonna's 'Vogue,' which also featured in the original film, returns as the soundtrack for the teaser trailer.

Talking about the subtle nods in the teaser, Priestly is seen wearing studded red Valentino heels, a stylish nod to the original film, where it was famously mentioned that "Valentino had to make her [Met Gala] gown himself." Notably, the teaser for the sequel premiered on Wednesday, November 12, which coincidentally is Hathaway's birthday. Sharing the first look on Instagram, Hathaway celebrated the moment with the caption, "It's everyone's birthday #43 #DWP2."

The teaser's only dialogue comes when Andy joins Miranda in an elevator, greeting her by name. Miranda coolly replies, "Took you long enough." The line cleverly nods to fans who've waited nearly 20 years for the sequel, while also echoing Miranda's trademark impatience, similar to her iconic quip from the original film, "By all means, move at a glacial pace. You know how that thrills me." The teaser also features banners reading 'Spring Florals' at what appears to be the Met Gala, surrounded by giant flower decorations, a clever nod to Miranda's iconic line from the first film, "Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking."

It also revisits a familiar moment of Priestly and Sachs reuniting in an elevator, mirroring one of the final scenes of the original movie where they silently acknowledge their connection before Andy chooses a different path. Now, years later, they stand side by side with knowing smiles, teasing a new dynamic that fans will have to wait until Friday, May 1, 2026, to fully understand. As per reports, 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' officially began filming on Monday, June 30, and according to Variety, the sequel follows Miranda trying to keep her career alive as the magazine world starts to fade while going up against Emily Blunt's character. Blunt's character is reportedly now a successful executive at a luxury company holding the advertising deals Miranda needs.