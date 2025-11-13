The first look at 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' teases style, ambition, and a new era of power struggles

Directed by David Frankel, the sequel to the iconic 2006 movie is set to release soon

After years of speculations and anticipations, our favorite duo of Miranda Priestly and Andrea 'Andy' Sachs is finally back. Ever since it was revealed that 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' is in the making, excitement to catch the iconic duo of Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway on the silver screen has been peaking through the roof, and it looks like the wait was more than worth it. The makers of the movie recently released the teaser of the highly anticipated film, and just like the Internet, we are also in awe.

A screenshot of Meryl Streep from 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' (Image Source: YouTube | @20thcenturystudios)

Released on Wednesday, November 12, the teaser for the sequel sent fans into a frenzy, marking nearly 20 years since the 2006 classic redefined fashion cinema. The clip features Streep returning as Priestly alongside Hathaway's Sachs, with Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci also reprising their roles. Combining nostalgia with fascination, the teaser hints at new drama as Runway magazine enters a new era of fashion power struggles, Pop Rant reported.

The short clip opens with the sharp click of red heels echoing through Runway's sleek halls. Priestly, in her trademark sunglasses, steps into an elevator, soon joined by Sachs, who is looking equally poised and stylish. The moment that sent fans into a frenzy came when Priestly delivered the instantly viral line, "Took you long enough."

Set to Madonna's 'Vogue', the teaser ends with Priestly's signature smirk. Within hours, it amassed millions of views on YouTube and X, proving that The Devil Wears Prada's hold on pop culture remains as powerful as ever. As soon as the teaser dropped, fans flocked to YouTube to express their excitement, with one commenting, "Original cast all in this, I'm physched with joy, can't wait," and another adding, "The fact that Miranda actually moves to the side to give Andy more room is some major character development."

A third fan remarked, "I’m so ready for this sequel. The moment Miranda hits us with a ruthless ‘That’s all,’ I’m DONE. Deploy the fashion chaos into my screen," while another wrote, "Omg... the QUEENS ARE BACK! i can't believe this iconic movie lives on. Can't wait!" Talking about the plotline of the sequel, Variety reported that 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' will follow Priestly as she deals with the decline of traditional magazine publishing, facing off against Blunt's character, now a powerful executive at a luxury brand controlling the advertising funds Priestly urgently needs.