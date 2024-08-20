Will Jenn Tran send Jonathon Johnson home? 'The Bachelorette' suitor voices his 'fears' ahead of Fantasy Suites

The Bachelorette's Jenn Tran and Jonathon Johnson acknowledged they were falling for each other during their Hometown Date

HONOLULU, HAWAII: Jenn Tran is going to Hawaii for overnight dates, or Fantasy Suites, after reducing the number of guys she is considering for her Bachelorette journey to three. She was anxious about the upcoming week as she concluded the August 19 episode.

"Do I think I’m on the same page with someone here, and they’re not on the same page with me? I’m absolutely petrified of that happening," she admitted in a confessional.

Jonathon Johnson goes to Fantasy Suites with Jenn Tran in 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 (ABC/@johnfleenor)

The preview for Fantasy Suites hints at just that, with Jenn telling Marcus Shoberg she's in love with him and her face dropping as he responds he's "not there yet." This isn't the only source of Fantasy Suite drama.

Meanwhile, Jonathon Johnson tells Jenn that as his love develops, so does his fear.

Devin Strader, who has been one of Jenn's most consistent contacts, throws a curveball and says, "I want to get to the end, but I don't know how to get there with you."

So, which relationship will last another week?

There is little information regarding what happened at Fantasy Suites, other than the fact that Jonathon was sent home during the rose ceremony. This may not come as a surprise, given Jenn's relationship with each of her men after Hometowns.

While Jenn and Jonathon agreed they were falling for one other, Devin has already claimed he loves her, and Jenn has stated separately that she is falling in love with Marcus. With such strong emotions at stake, it's probable that she and Jonathon were not as far ahead as her past relationships.

Jonathon Johnson may not receive rose from Jenn Tran in 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 Fantasy Suites date (ABC/@johnfleenor)

'The Bachelorette' star Jenn Tran speaks about handling Fantasy Suites with caution

'Call Her Daddy' saw Jenn discussing her approach to Fantasy Suites. It may be a challenging week since various individuals have different expectations, according to host Alex Cooper.

Some candidates would not be happy to learn, for instance, that their love interest was seeing many individuals intimately.

“Obviously, I’m thinking in the back of my head, like, How is this going to affect each individual relationship, right? But at the end of the day, I needed to do what was right for the individual relationship,” Jenn stated.

"Like, I couldn’t think about the other guys that were there because that would be doing a disservice to myself.” If someone "had a problem with that, that's on them, and then they weren't my person at the end of it all," stated the Season 21 lead.

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 contestant Jenn Tran has notes for her Fantasy Suites experience (ABC/@johnfleenor)

Jenn Tran used Fantasy Suites to take a deep dive into 'The Bachelorette' suitors's lives

Jenn also mentioned that she utilized overnights to find out about a potential partner's prior voting history, financial situation, and political views.

“These are the things you need to know before you potentially commit the rest of your life to somebody,” she stated.

Jenn Tran opens up about her Fantasy Suites experience in 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 (Instagram/@jenntranx)

Who wins Jenn Tran's final rose in 'The Bachelorette' Season 21?

In the Hawaii-based Season 21 finale of 'The Bachelorette', Jenn reportedly offered her last rose to Devin, a 28-year-old Freight Company Owner from Rosenberg, Texas, and he accepted it, according to Reality Steve. Marcus, a 31-year-old Cloquet, Minnesota, resident and former Army Ranger, finished second behind Devin.

Devin Strader confesses his feelings to Jenn Tran in 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 (@abc)

