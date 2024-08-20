Who is Thomas Nguyen’s girlfriend? ‘The Bachelorette’ star sparks dating rumors after elimination from ABC show

‘The Bachelorette' star Thomas Nguyen was eliminated from the show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Thomas Nguyen, a prominent contestant on 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, has recently set the rumor mill abuzz by posting a cozy video featuring himself and Sydney Gordon. The video, which he personally tagged her in, has ignited widespread speculation about a potential romantic relationship between the two, fueling the curiosity of fans and followers alike. In his Instagram Story, the reality TV star expressed his efforts to maintain focus on what truly matters most. "Attempting to keep the main thing the main thing," he wrote in his Instagram Story. For those who may not be familiar with her, Sydney Gordon made an appearance on 'The Bachelor' Season 28. Unfortunately, her journey on the show was cut short, as she was eliminated during the fourth week.

Sydney's origins trace back to New Bedford, Massachusetts, where she was born, and she grew up in the nearby town of Dartmouth. Her academic journey took her to Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida, where she earned a bachelor's degree in emerging media and social media marketing, complemented by a minor in photography. Presently, Sydney is the proud owner and operator of a vintage shop named Folk Vintage Co. According to her LinkedIn profile, she launched this business venture in November 2021, and it is located in the charming town of Newport, Rhode Island. Since completing her education, Sydney has embarked on extensive travels, visiting a diverse array of countries such as Ireland, Japan, Mexico, Greece, and Australia. Sydney's entrepreneurial spirit led her to expand her professional endeavors by launching Syd Gord Studio. This social media agency provides a wide range of services, including social media management, content creation, videography, and more, catering to the varied needs of its clients.

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 star Thomas Nguyen is rumored to be dating Sydney Gordon (Instagram/@the_thomaswin)

'The Bachelor' alum Sydney Gordon previously dated Marley Dembitzki

Sydney Gordon previously dated Marley Dembitzki, who resides in Newport. According to reports, their relationship began in May of 2020. However, it appears that their relationship came to an end around the latter part of the same year.

Sydney frequently shared snapshots of their moments together on Instagram, accompanying them with heartfelt captions like "Love life and you," "Miamar and I in the city," and even "We spent 2 hours in Home Depot while I was angry and we still love each other."

Through these captions, Sydney openly conveyed her affection for Marley. Despite her efforts, Marley’s Instagram account conspicuously lacked any photos of Sydney. The circumstances surrounding their breakup remain a mystery. Shortly thereafter, Sydney appeared on Joey Graziadei's season of 'The Bachelor,' but unfortunately, she did not succeed in finding love on the show either.

Sydney Gordon with her ex Marley Dembitzki (Instagram/@syd_gorg)

What happened to Thomas Nguyen on 'The Bachelorette' Season 21?

Thomas Nguyen recently made an appearance on 'The Bachelorette' Season 21. During the premiere episode, he and Jenn shared a heartfelt conversation about their Vietnamese heritage. They discussed their upbringing with immigrant parents and the significant sacrifices their mothers made for their futures. Jenn revealed that her mother had left medical school, while Thomas shared that his mother had given up pharmaceutical school to provide better opportunities for their children.

This mutual understanding of their parents's sacrifices created a strong bond between them. In the third week, while still in Australia, Thomas took part in a group date that featured a male stripper revue. The contestants received coaching from dancers of the Thunder Down Under group before the event.

The next week, Jenn and the remaining contestants traveled to Auckland, New Zealand. During this time, Thomas was selected for a group date centered around rugby. Unfortunately, his journey on the show ended when he was eliminated in the fourth week.

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 contestant Thomas Nguyen was eliminated in fourth week (abc/@John Fleenor)

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 star Thomas Nguyen addressed racist messages

Following his elimination, Thomas Nguyen opened up about his journey on the ABC popular series. In a recent and heartfelt Instagram post, Thomas revealed that he has been the target of numerous hateful comments and attacks online.

"Blessed is an absolute understatement for how I feel about this experience with @bacheloretteabc! Thank you to everyone at ABC, Kassting (@ohhcohen @thekatieski ) and everyone behind the scenes who made this happen for me. I appreciate you so much. Thank you to everyone who has been Team Thomas from the beginning I love and appreciate you too. To Bachelor Nation: thank you for continuing to show your passion for this franchise," he started by writing.

"Over the last 5 weeks I’ve gotten racial slurs, go kill yourself, I hope you die and every other hateful message in between based on a character y'all saw for 10 minutes about over 5 weeks," he added.

Thomas concluded by writing, "I also got soooo much love and support from y'all too and that means so much to me and my family that you can see through this. To the people who know me and have supported me through this process thank you so much. It’s been a wild ride. I’ll see yall soon. With love, Thomas N."