Marcus Shoberg's disastrous meeting with Jenn Tran's family may derail his bid to win 'The Bachelorette' Season 21

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 star Marcus Shoberg claimed he’s still not in love with Jenn Tran during the finale

KAILUA-KONA, HAWAII: In the grand finale of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, Jenn Tran brought her final two suitors, Devin Strader, and Marcus Shoberg, to Hawaii to introduce them to her family. Unfortunately for Marcus, his meeting with Jenn's family didn’t go as hoped, as they were left unimpressed by his responses to their questions. Jenn expressed that receiving an "I love you" from Marcus would significantly change their relationship before he met her family. However, Marcus admitted that although he has strong feelings for Jenn and envisions a future together, he isn't currently in love with her. He also expressed some reservations about sharing this with her family, especially with a potential proposal on the horizon.

"I'm not in love with Jenn right now but I do have strong feelings for her and I do see a future with us, but I also have uncertainty and reservations and I think that explaining that to [her family] so close to a potential proposal is going to be a difficult thing," Marcus said. During the meeting, Jenn's mother, Trinh, asked Marcus to share more about himself. This led Marcus to talk about his background, including his experiences in the foster care system and his military service. Jenn's brother, James, felt that Marcus should have placed more emphasis on his relationship with Jenn during their conversation. "As the protective brother, I was looking for more of him opening up about his relationship with Jenn," James shared.

'The Bachelorette' star Jenn Tran's family left disappointed with Marcus Shoberg's answers during the finale (Instagram/@bacheloretteabc)

'The Bachelorette' star Marcus Shoberg confesses his feelings for Jenn Tran 'are real'

Jenn Tran's mother Trinh and her aunt, Laylan, directly questioned Marcus about his feelings for Jenn. "I believe that I can get there. I know that I'm not right now. I've been missing this feeling of certainty and that makes me unsure. I want to get there for her," Marcus said.

"The only reason I'm struggling with it is because of how much pressure I put on myself to be a good husband and good father to be able to provide the things that I didn't have when I was growing up and to be able to provide the things that Jenn didn't have when she was growing up," he further added. Marcus went on to say, "The feelings that I have for your daughter are real and I do believe we can get there."

Jenn suggested that Marcus's reluctance might stem from the trauma of his upbringing. However, James was skeptical and worried that Jenn might be falling into her pattern of getting involved with emotionally unavailable men. Despite his concerns, he expressed that he is "super proud" of her regardless of her choices.

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 suitor Marcus Shoberg vies for Jenn Tran's final rose (Instagram/@marcus__edward)

'The Bachelorette' star Jenn Tran gets confused after Marcus Shoberg meets with her family

After Marcus had the opportunity to meet with Jenn Tran's family, she was left with a whirlwind of anticipation and curiosity. She decided to confront him directly about his feelings, hoping he would finally express the deep emotions she had been yearning to hear.

With a hopeful heart, Jenn asked him directly how he was feeling, secretly wishing he would finally confess his love—the "l-bomb" she had been longing to hear for some time. However, to her disappointment, he remained silent on that front and did not utter the words she had been so desperately longing to hear.

Instead of dwelling on his shortcomings, Marcus emphasized the immense pressure he feels to fulfill the roles of a husband and father—roles that he did not have the opportunity to fully experience in his own life. He expressed a strong conviction that Jenn deserves the best version of him, both as a partner and a potential parent.

As Marcus spoke about these feelings, his emotions overwhelmed him, and he began to tear up. He candidly shared his belief that, despite the challenges he faces, he has the potential to reach the level of commitment and love he aspires to achieve in these important roles.

Jenn found herself engulfed in a whirlwind of confusion, her thoughts swirling chaotically as she struggled to make sense of the situation. The more she tried to grasp the details, the more elusive they became, leading to a growing sense of irritation that bubbled beneath the surface. Her furrowed brow and clenched fists clearly indicated her mounting frustration as she grappled with the overwhelming uncertainty surrounding her.

'The Bachelorette' star Jenn Tran remains confused after Marcus Shoberg meets with her family (Instagram/@bacheloretteabc)

'The Bachelorette' star Marcus Shoberg feels torn between his feelings

Before the date, host Jesse Palmer had a conversation with Marcus Shoberg, during which Marcus confided his uncertainty about his relationship with Jenn Tran. He mentioned that every time they spend time together, their bond seems to grow stronger. Despite his doubts, he is certain that he cares for her deeply. “I have never been so torn,” he added.