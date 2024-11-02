'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans calls out her sister's 'BS' amid son's custody drama

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA: 'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans has recently found herself at the center of a swirling controversy regarding the custody of her son. The drama intensified when her boyfriend, August Keen, made a 911 call, igniting speculation that Jenelle has lost custody of her son Jace, particularly after reports surfaced about her allowing vaping among the teens.

Adding fuel to the fire, Jenelle's sister, Ashleigh Wilson, has publicly criticized her, reinforcing the rumors. In response, Jenelle took to her Instagram Stories to fiercely defend herself, addressing both the ongoing gossip and her sister's remarks. She wrote, "Idk why there's multiple articles saying I lost custody of any of my children because that isn't true."

The MTV show star added, "Please don't believe anything until I'm ready to talk about it." Jenelle further noted, "And for those wondering about my sister talking BS again, she’s psycho… literally. This is why I haven’t spoken to her in years."

Ashleigh Wilson slams Jenelle Evans' parenting

'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans' sister, Ashleigh Wilson, took to TikTok to unleash a candid video rant about the MTV star. In her message, Ashleigh asserted that her niece and nephews need proper supervision. She emphasized they deserve more attentive care adding, "Whether my sister smokes marijuana or drinks isn't an excuse."

Ashleigh delved deeper, sharing the family's history with alcoholism and making it clear that she never drinks in front of her children. She also stressed that it’s unfair for fans to place blame on Barbara, who had custody of Jace and raised him until the spring of 2023, for the current state of affairs.

'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans leaves her kids with babysitter

'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans' ex-boyfriend, Nathan Griffith, has come forward to shed light on what he calls her parenting missteps. In a recent interview with The Sun, Nathan alleged that Jenelle left their son, Kaiser, unattended with babysitters in Sin City for nearly three weeks.

He further claimed that during her whirlwind romance with August Keen in North Carolina, Kaiser was often found playing in the streets, prompting someone to step in and ensure his safety. Nathan’s revelations have sparked intense discussions among fans and followers of the show, who are left questioning Jenelle's parenting.