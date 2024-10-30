'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans's ex-fiancé raises eyebrows with troubling allegations

David Eason, 'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans' ex-husband, allegedly 'punched her son Kaiser in the face multiple times'

DALLAS, TEXAS: During their turbulent relationship, Nathan Griffith alleged that Jenelle Evans allowed her soon-to-be ex-husband David Eason to repeatedly physically assault their son, Kaiser. Nathan stated in an interview released on Tuesday, October 29 that the 10-year-old had been "neglected" and disciplined for not completing certain tasks, particularly those involving his 8-year-old sister, Ensley.

"When they were younger, Kaiser told me Jace threw a rock and hit Ensley in the head and blamed Kaiser, and Kaiser got the living c--- beat out of him for it," Nathan told the media. "This is how sick and demonic this stuff is," he added. "Ensley kept on messing with him and hitting him and pinching him, so Kaiser pinched her back." Nathan, who has also faced accusations of violence, claimed that David "reached around pinched him [Kaiser] as hard as he could and made him bleed on the arm, and he has a scar on his shoulder from him." He added that, despite her involvement in the sibling argument, Ensley was not disciplined. Nathan also stated that his son told him David had "punched him in the face several times."

'Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans with ex husband David Eason (TikTok/@jenellelevans and @easondavid)

'Teen Mom' star Jace Evans feels 'safer' without David Eason

MTV's 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' Season finale featured a video of Jace telling Jenelle, "I feel a lot safer without David." "He's gone now. I'm, like, fine." In response, Jenelle, who is also mother to Kaiser from a previous relationship and Ensley with David, expressed relief, saying, "I'm sorry it didn't happen sooner, but I was trying."

The '16 & Pregnant' alum expressed her relief that Jace felt more at ease with their new normal but wanted to address any lingering feelings he might have about her relationship with David, whom she had previously described as "emotionally abusive." "Do you feel any anger or resentment towards me?" she questioned Jace. It wasn't a straightforward yes-or-no for the adolescent. "[At] the time, I did," Jace said, "but now that we're out of all this crazy drama, it's just calm. Everything is good now."

'Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans' son Jace feels 'safer' without David Eason (Instagram/@j_evans1219)

'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans denies child abuse claims by Nathan Griffith

While they did not refute all allegations of David's violence, Jenelle and her manager-turned-boyfriend, August Keen, stated in a phone conversation that she had never personally witnessed any abuse. Jenelle also denied to The US Sun that David had broken Kaiser’s jaw.

When asked if Jenelle was outright denying the abuse allegations, August interjected, shifting the conversation. He then mistakenly claimed that Jenelle herself had accused David of abusing children. August clarified, saying, "What I meant is that she's not protecting David," noting that it was the state of North Carolina that had pushed for the reforms, not Jenelle. He added, "Let me correct myself. She's not protecting David against anything."

'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans told TMZ that David Eason planned a blatant breach of her privacy by showing up at her house (Instagram/j_evans1219)

'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans accused ex-David Eason of a home invasion

In a dramatic turn of events that quickly went viral, 'Teen Mom' star Jenelle has made startling accusations against her estranged husband, David. She claimed that he broke into her North Carolina home and attempted to take her prized motorcycles. This unsettling incident has thrust their turbulent relationship back into the public spotlight, raising significant concerns about legal protections and the safety of domestic abuse survivors.

Jenelle told TMZ on October 20, 2024, that David planned a blatant breach of her privacy by showing up at her house with his girlfriend and several other people. They allegedly broke through the locks on her gate with bolt cutters, which is a line that no one should ever venture to cross. A startling picture captured on surveillance shows a person pulling a motorcycle out of the garage while the others hurriedly load Jenelle's valuables into a trailer.

David's apparent manipulation with a surveillance camera highlights the act's daring and adds a sinister element to the already concerning circumstances. It became evident that this was not only a small-time robbery as the pickup truck loaded with pilfered goods drove off, but rather a deliberate attack on Jenelle's sense of security.