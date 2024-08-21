'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans’s family time takes backseat amid getaway with August Keen

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA: 'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans recently enjoyed a trip to North Carolina with August Keen, leaving her kids behind in Las Vegas. The reality star shared her journey on Instagram Stories, posting a video from her travels. On her way back to Las Vegas, she made a stop in Mississippi. Jenelle Evans shared in her video that she had been on the road for 12 hours and plans to stay in Las Vegas for a longer time. In the video, her eldest son, Jace, and her beau, Keen, also made an appearance. The MTV show star appeared to be getting serious with Keen, as she shared a major update in her video.

Jenelle revealed that she stopped in Mississippi to meet Keen's family. The reality star has been moving quickly in her love life, leaving her kids without her supervision. Although she didn’t disclose who was taking care of her children, they are likely with a babysitter. Additionally, Jenelle’s kids recently started a new school in Las Vegas, and she wasn’t present to see them off on their first day.

How many kids does 'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans have?

'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans shares three kids, Jace Vahn, Kaiser Orion, and Ensley Jolie, from her previous relationships. Jenelle became pregnant with her first son, Jace, while she was a high school senior and in a relationship with Andrew Lewis.

Jenelle welcomed her son Kaiser with her ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith in 2014. She also shares a daughter, Ensley Jolie, 7, with her estranged husband, David Eason, from whom she legally separated in March 2024.

Jenelle Evans' ex-husband David Eason lost custody of his daughter Ensley

'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans' ex-husband David Eason was recently deemed unfit to have custody of their daughter, Ensley. As a result, Jenelle was awarded temporary sole and legal custody by a North Carolina judge after David failed to attend the hearing.

According to reports, the judge also ruled that Ensley should not visit David while he is living on Jenelle's broken-down boat. The judge commended Jenelle for her efforts, noting that she has been doing a great job for Ensley and is 'physically, mentally, and emotionally able to provide consistent active care' for her after their split.

'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans dubbed 'bully'

'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' star Jenelle Evans's sister Ashleigh Evans Wilson recently called out 'bully' MTV star as she defended her mother, Barbara Evans. criticized Jenelle for constantly blaming others for her problems. During a recent TikTok live, Ashleigh defended their mother, Barbara Evans, after Jenelle alleged that Barbara had sold her out to tabloids.

Ashleigh noted in the video, "I actually saw some things online about my mother. They were very vindictive, and they were geared towards her... but when you have to constantly talk about certain people, especially family, and degrade them and make them feel a certain way, piss them off or upset them or trigger them, you are a very weak-minded person and you are a bully."