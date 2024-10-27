'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans in crisis again as son Jace goes berserk in Vegas home

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA: 'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans has had an awful week. Following a heated argument between her and her oldest son, Jace Vahn, he was taken from her home, according to The Ashley. On Sunday, October 20, Jenelle, the former 'Teen Mom' star, anxiously called 911 to report that her 15-year-old son became irate and "started smashing things" at her rented house in Las Vegas. She also claimed that this was the second time in a single weekend that he had escaped.

Jenelle called 911 for a missing person/runaway report after Jace, whom she had regained custody of earlier this year after he had spent months in CPS custody, ran away for the first time on the night of Saturday, October 19. Later that evening, Jace returned home. However, according to a local source, things reportedly escalated again on Sunday morning after Jace and Jenelle got into a "nasty fight." The source claimed that police visited Jenelle's house on Saturday and Sunday and that Jace was apprehended shortly after he fled on Sunday. Since then, Jace has been taken out of Jenelle's house and hasn't returned since last weekend.

'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans's son Jace was removed from her home (Instagram/@j_evans1219)

'Teen Mom’ star Jenelle Evans suspects her young son of drinking and smoking

Less than 24 hours after the former 'Teen Mom' star left her middle son Kaiser 'Kai' Orion Griffith to live with his paternal grandmother, Doris Davidson, and sped out to Tennessee to bring him home, Jace's problems began. Kaiser and Jenelle's youngest child, Ensley, were both at the scene and could be heard in the background of Jenelle's 911 call on Sunday, as Kaiser had just returned to Jenelle's house in Vegas.

Jenelle instructed Kaiser to stop talking to her on the phone at one point during the call. Jenelle disclosed later in the conversation that she thought Jace "drank behind my back" and smoked marijuana. In addition to Jenelle taking away Jace's pocketknife, she said that their quarrel the previous day was partly caused by her suspicion that Jace was smoking.

'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans's son Jace ran away again after a heated argument (Facebook/@JenelleLEvans)

Nathan Griffith believes that 'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans' children may be exposed to drugs

Shortly after Jenelle's initial call, the 911 operator contacted her back and asked her to confirm that she was not currently impaired by alcohol or drugs. According to the 911 Communication records, the operator asked Jenelle this after learning that a month earlier, August Keen, Jenelle's boyfriend, had called 911 and claimed that Jenelle took drugs, used marijuana, and drunk heavily.

August later withdrew those assertions. Jenelle revealed that Jace had reportedly committed his offenses in front of Ensley and Kaiser after telling the 911 operator that she was completely sober. As he broke his silence over the Child Protective Services investigation into the 'Teen Mom' star, Jenelle's ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith also shared his concerns about her children being exposed to narcotics.

Jenelle's ex-husband and the father of her middle child, shockingly shared his worries for his son's safety and the welfare of the 'Teen Mom' star's two children, Ensley and Jace, in an on-camera interview with The US Sun.

Nathan asked Jenelle why she and her children had moved to Sin City in the first place during the extensive interview. In his explanation, Nathan said he believed Jenelle had been "making the right decision" earlier that month when she moved Kaiser to live with his grandmother in Tennessee. Two weeks into his stay in Tennessee, she finally had second thoughts and took him out.

For the protection of the children's privacy, The US Sun did not fully reveal the shocking accusations that Nathan made. Nathan continued by claiming that his son had informed him that he had been disciplined at school for vaping. The 37-year-old continued by expressing his dissatisfaction with Child Protective Services' involvement in Jenelle's family throughout the years.

'Teen Mom' star Nathan Griffith claims that Jenelle Evans is exposing her children to drugs (Instagram/@nathanj.griffith)

Police found 'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans' son Jace to be "a bit uncooperative'

'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans informed police in the Sunday incident report that Jace had yelled, "f**k you, b*tch," in her face before smashing her kitchen cabinets. Jace was found shortly after Jenelle called 911, and the incident's 911 communication records stated that the police found him to be "a bit uncooperative." The Las Vegas source went on to say that CPS had visited Jenelle that week to talk to Kaiser and Ensley Jolie Eason about what transpired after Jace was taken from her house.