'Got me crying!' Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' wins hearts with emotional finale

Paramount's 'Yellowstone' concluded with a shocking death that quenched fans' thirst for action

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

The gritty and grand realm of 'Yellowstone' finally bids a heartfelt farewell to the fans, earning much appreciation for its explosive finale. Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the Western neo-drama premiered back in 2018 and quickly scaled the ladder of success with its intriguing storyline, supported by stellar performances.

However, 'Yellowstone' Season 5 faced massive backlash for its lukewarm narrative, with many wondering if the finale episode will be able to do justice to the legacy of the beloved series. Regardless, the 'Yellowstone' finale succeeds in impressing fans with its jaw-dropping development, which many shared was missing from the final season.

Fans express love for 'Yellowstone' finale

A still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Pictures)

As soon as 'Yellowstone' finale made its premiere, fans flocked to X to share their two cents. A fan said, "#YellowstoneTV #Yellowstone Well that was a very good ending. Though there were holes left open, but they died with Jamie." Another added, "Kasey and his family are protected and the ranch lives on as it should wild and free. Bravo!"

#YellowstoneTV #Yellowstone

Well that was a very good ending. Though there were holes left open, but they died with Jamie. pic.twitter.com/NE1pc5fdtY — Tee Loves Coffee☕ (@seaoflove911) December 16, 2024

Kasey and his family are protected and the ranch lives on as it should wild and free. Bravo! #YellowstoneTV #Yellowstone pic.twitter.com/8zyAMq26qR — Sandra Trolinger (@SandraTrolinger) December 16, 2024

Another added, "Yellowstone got me crying my eyes out!" A fan stated, "Just finished watching the series finale of Yellowstone. That show is easily one of the top 5 best shows I have ever seen. Its story will live on in the spin offs and hopefully continue in Texas with the 6666 ranch."

Yellowstone got me crying my eyes out! pic.twitter.com/1i7d0y9Ciq — Cielo 🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@CieloBonit) December 16, 2024

Just finished watching the series finale of Yellowstone. That show is easily one of the top 5 best shows I have ever seen. Its story will live on in the spin offs and hopefully continue in Texas with the 6666 ranch. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/UevasjmP1W — Sean King ⚾️🥎🏀🏈⚽️🏠📸🇺🇸🇨🇦🇬🇧🇵🇷 (@ColinSeanKing) December 16, 2024

An emotional fan said, "The empty house and empty horse stalls and bunkhouse are heartbreaking."

The empty house and empty horse stalls and bunkhouse are heartbreaking #YellowstoneTV #Yellowstone pic.twitter.com/r0KiC537JT — Sandra Trolinger (@SandraTrolinger) December 16, 2024

Internet showers love on Beth Dutton for 'Yellowstone' finale

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Networks)

Fans were also in awe of Beth Dutton's (Kelly Reilly) actions in the 'Yellowstone' finale.

A fan shared, "The Beth Dutton anti-heroine is one of the best female TV character roles written in a good decade, maybe since Skyler White in Breaking Bad. Lucky if you've ever known a Beth, luckier still if you ever loved her... and lived to tell about her. IYKYK."

The Beth Dutton anti-heroine is one of the best female TV character roles written in a good decade, maybe since Skyler White in Breaking Bad. Lucky if you've ever known a Beth, luckier still if you ever loved her... and lived to tell about her. IYKYK.#yellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/afE6vhhLQG — Bill Guerin Parody Account (@hjhennen) December 16, 2024

Another said, "No one … not a one … can ever say Beth Dutton doesn’t stand on her word!" A fan stated, "Beth dutton - there is NO ONE like you."

No one … not a one … can ever say Beth Dutton doesn’t stand on her word! #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/LjxUvdDARD — ❤️💙 𝐸𝓁𝑒𝑔𝒶𝓃𝓉𝓁𝓎 𝒲𝒶𝓈𝓉𝑒𝒹 💛💙 (@SleepingAngelCO) December 16, 2024

beth dutton - there is NO ONE like you pic.twitter.com/MDAOEM99L1 — lamia (@donnapaulsen) December 16, 2024

A fan said, "Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton is one of the best casting EVER! She is phenomenal! She puts on an acting clinic every single episode! So glad that there will be a Rip and Beth spinoff #YellowstoneTV." Another added, "One thing about Beth, she’s the only character I know that kept her battle scares where every other character in TV history looks unscathed episodes later after accidents, fights etc. Beth Dutton will always be a legend."

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton is one of the best casting EVER! She is phenomenal! She puts on an acting clinic every single episode! So glad that there will be a Rip and Beth spinoff 💙 #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/XlCv7MLKwc — sherry kingsbury (@skingsbu14) December 16, 2024

One thing about Beth, she’s the only character I know that kept her battle scares where every other character in TV history looks unscathed episodes later after accidents, fights etc. Beth Dutton will always be a legend‼️‼️#YellowstoneTV — The G1 (@om2theg1) December 16, 2024

What happens in the 'Yellowstone' finale?

A promotional still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Networks)

Following John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) tragic demise, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) takes charge, and to save the ranch, he plays a gamble and surprisingly wins too. Kayce sells the ranch to Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and his tribe for $1.25 an acre, effectively fulfilling the Dutton prophecy from the prequel '1883.' Kayce also makes it clear that his family will stay in an area of the farm, making his vision of a lone wolf come true.

The finale also featured an emotional funeral of John, following which a violent confrontation takes place between Jamie (Wes Bentley) and Beth, which eventually leads to a shocking death. After much effort, Beth kills her adoptive brother Jamie, whose body is then dumped at the train station. In the end, once a bustling ranch is dismantled by the tribe, thus starting new beginning.

