Taylor Sheridan is all about taking risks. The Academy Award-nominated screenwriter of 'Hell or High Water' took his career to the next level seven years ago when he launched 'Yellowstone' on the Paramount Network. Since then, he’s become a TV powerhouse, creating hits like the 'Yellowstone' spinoffs '1883' and '1923', along with 'Mayor of Kingstown', 'Tulsa King', 'Lioness', and 'Landman'. Turning down a Sheridan project is a bold move, but it’s risky—because the one you say no to could end up being a massive success for someone else.

For the unversed, just a year into expanding his 'Yellowstone' universe, Sheridan took on another challenge, rewriting the screenplay for Warner Bros.' adaptation of Michael Koryta's thriller novel 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'. The story follows a reclusive smokejumper who must protect a young boy from assassins, and the studio believed it had the potential to be a theatrical hit. As Sheridan worked on the script, he became increasingly invested in the project. Eventually, he decided he wanted to direct the film himself, but on one condition. In a 2021 interview with the Associated Press, Sheridan explained, "I said if I can get Angie to do this with me, I'll direct it for you." The studio’s response? "They said, 'Great. You'll never get Angie.'"

At the time, Sheridan had only directed two feature films, the little-known horror 'Vile' and the critically praised thriller 'Wind River', but he was no stranger to Hollywood. He had been acting in film and television since the mid-'90s before gaining widespread recognition as a screenwriter with 'Sicario'. His self-confidence was undeniable, and he believed he could persuade Angelina Jolie to join the project despite her well-known selectiveness when it came to acting roles.

Jolie, who had been focusing on her family and humanitarian efforts, had only appeared in two films over the past ten years—'By the Sea' and 'Maleficent'. But Sheridan’s timing was perfect. The role of a smokejumper dealing with guilt and PTSD clicked with Jolie, connecting to her personal experiences. She agreed to take it on, leaving Warner Bros. surprised by Sheridan’s bold move. While those involved were pleased with the film, 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' received mixed reactions and struggled at the box office. The movie’s failure was largely attributed to Warner Bros.' day-and-date release strategy during the Covid-19 pandemic, a decision that, at the very least, spared both Sheridan and Jolie from the weight of commercial expectations, as reported by Slash Films.

At the time of its release, the movie received mixed reviews, holding a 63% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film struggled at the box office, earning $2.8 million in its opening weekend and totaling $7.4 million domestically, as reported by Box Office Mojo. Its simultaneous release on HBO Max during the Covid-19 pandemic likely impacted theatrical attendance. Additionally, some critics felt the film lacked depth, with The Guardian noting "plot oddities" and calling it "a fierce, muscular piece of work."