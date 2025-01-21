Angelina Jolie's former co-star reveals he hated filming kissing scenes with her: 'It was a nightmare"

Actor reveals filming intimate scenes with Angelina Jolie was "sweaty and uncomfortable"—and definitely not what he expected.

Angelina Jolie is one of the finest actresses in Hollywood and most men dream of sharing screen space with her. However, one of Jolie's male counterparts didn't enjoy filming intimate scenes with her. During an interview with Parade, actor James McAvoy who starred opposite Jolie in the 2008 film 'Wanted' mentioned that his first on-screen kiss with Jolie was extremely awkward for him. Throughout the film, the fans witnessed many juicy scenes between the two movie stars. Jolie and McAvoy met each other for the first time on the set of the action film and they were asked to kiss each other on camera after their first meeting. "It was our first day, and it was like, 'Hey, how you doing? Are you all right? Yeah?' 'Action.' 'Oh, no. Here we go.' So yeah, those things are always awkward," McAvoy shared.

McAvoy also stated that this wasn't the first time he kissed an actress on-screen as he had recently done a sex scene with Keira Knightley in the rom-com film 'Atonement.' McAvoy went on to say, "I had just come from having my way with Keira Knightley in that sex scene in the library in Atonement, which took a lot more takes. You're usually more worried about the fact that your breath stinks from the lunch that you just had of garlic pasta, than whether you'll have a good time."

In a separate interview with Daily Record, McAvoy candidly spoke about doing intimate scenes with Jolie. "It's sweaty and uncomfortable. My paranoia is the girl I'm doing the sex scene with will think I'm getting off on her. I have nightmares about that the night before a sex scene. There's no chance of getting any kind of stimulus because you're so nervous and there are all these people watching you. It's daunting. They're considered to be the most beautiful people in the world, and I'm clearly not. I don't think I've been hit by the ugly stick, but I'm not exactly a matinee idol," he told the media outlet.

Irrespective of the fact that McAvoy was awkward while filming the intimate scenes with Jolie, he had nothing but great things to say about his fellow co-star. "Working with her was cool. She's a nice lady, nothing like the image from all the hype that follows her around and all the stories you read. I'm an actor, so I should know better, but you still can't help but be influenced by the media about people that you've never met. Angelina was just completely different than anything I expected. I've got a lot of respect for her," he explained.

For those curious to learn, Jolie was cast alongside Scottish actor James McAvoy in the 2008 film 'Wanted' and the duo received immense praise and love for their amazing performances. The thriller revolves around the story of a man named Wesley Allan Gibson (played by James McAvoy), who joins a Fraternity, a secret society of assassins, after finding out that his father was a part of the Fraternity. In the action-packed thriller, Jolie essayed the character of Fox, a member of the Fraternity who mentors Wesley. At the moment, 'Wanted' is available for streaming on various platforms like Max, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.