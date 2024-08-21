'Sunny' Episode 8: Did Masa Sakamoto fake his own death? Apple TV+ show braces to reveal the mystery

'Sunny' Episode 8 drops a major hint about Masa Sakamoto's alleged death that has been intriguing fans since the show's debut

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'Sunny'

KYOTO, JAPAN: It's time to fasten the seat belts as Apple TV+'s latest mystery series 'Sunny' is heading for a finale. In the two remaining episodes, fans will finally get answers to all the lingering mysteries that have kept them hooked since the premiere of the show. This primarily includes suspense around Masa (Hidetoshi Nishijima) and Zen Sakamoto's (Fares Belkheir) alleged death that left Suzie Sakamoto (Rashida Jones) shattered.

'Sunny' Episode 1 established that Masa and Zen died in a plane crash. Suzie's grief soon turned into a hunt for truth when she learned about Masa's secrets at Imatech and his possible connection with the Yakuza. Midway through the series, Suzie even believed that the Yakuza might have orchestrated the plane crash. However, 'Sunny' Episode 8 gives a new dimension to the mystery.

'Sunny' Episode 8 hints Masa Sakamoto might be alive

A recent revelation has made Suzie believe that Masa and Zen might still be alive. Earlier, Suzie discovered three trackers that had been planted mysteriously by someone. One was on her, another on Noriko (Judy Ongg), and the third on Yuki Tanaka (Jun Kunimura). However, in 'Sunny' Episode 8, Mixxy (annie the clumsy) notices another GPS coordinate that hasn't moved for a long time. Could this be the location where Masa and Zen are hiding?

Suzie and the viewers of the show have strong reasons to believe that Masa faked his death. A few days before the plane crash, he met his biological father Yuki aka Hiromasa, giving him Sunny and repeatedly mentioning the need to protect his family.

Masa was probably facing an existential threat from the Yakuza. When he couldn't think of a way out, he probably faked his death to save himself. He could be the one to have placed the trackers on his family members to keep a check on them while he went into hiding.

Or, could it be his other phase of isolation? Masa has a history of isolating himself when things get rough. A peek into his younger days could also be a subtle hint of his psyche, highlighting the fact that isolation is his best escape.

Has Suzie Sakamoto found her son Zen in Apple TV+'s 'Sunny'?

'Sunny' Episode 8 ended on a major cliffhanger. It appears that she had finally found her son, Zen until a bizarre event unfolded. The final scene showed the floor collapsing and Sunny falling into the depths of the Earth. This scene could be symbolic of the intrusive thoughts of either Sunny or Suzie. It also creates a distraction from the alleged reunion of the mother-son duo.

We now eagerly await the release of 'Sunny' Episode 9 to find out if Zen is alive or if the entire scene was some kind of delusion.

