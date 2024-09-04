'Sunny' Ending Explained: Suzie Sakamoto's troubles are far from over

KYOTO, JAPAN: Suzie Sakamoto (Rashida Jones) faces off against the Yakuza in an epic showdown in 'Sunny' Episode 10. While her reunion with her son, Zen (Fares Belkheir), is the highlight of the episode, there's a lot to unpack when it comes to Yakuza's desperate attempts to steal Sunny's killing code.

The Apple TV+ mystery comedy series follows Suzie as she gets caught up in a conspiracy after her husband and son are allegedly killed in a plane crash. She is chased by Hime (YOU), an emerging Yakuza leader, who wants access to Masa Sakamoto's Dark Manual through which she could turn homebots into dangerous, killer bots. In the finale episode, Suzie Sakamoto, Zen, Mixxy (Annie the Clumsy), and Hiromasa (Jun Kunimura) are held captive by Hime while she has employed her techie, a former Imatech employee, to get Sunny's latest code. The season wraps up with major revelations, though several mysteries remain unsolved, paving the way for a potential second season.

Is Masa alive in 'Sunny' Epiosde 10?

The mystery surrounding Masa is a major cliffhanger in the finale of 'Sunny'. When Suzie finds Zen alive, she becomes hopeful that she will reunite with Masa as well. Hime makes it clear that Masa is dead, but the final moments of the season leave viewers with a glimmer of hope.

When Suzie and Zen arrive at Hiromasa's cabin after escaping from the Yakuza, Masa’s voice can be heard reading a letter. In his letter, Masa expresses that everything he did was for Suzie and that if she finds the letter, it means there's still time for him to tell her he loves her. This could mean two things- either Masa meant that Sunny was his only hope now, or he might still be alive.

Does Suzie Sakamoto save Sunny?

Suzie Sakamoto races against time to save Sunny after she realizes how Hime manipulated the robot into doing 'bad' things. With Hiromasa's help, Suzie learns that Sunny becomes violent only when certain trigger words, which Suzie unknowingly uses. She takes over the stage at the festival and shouts out some obscene words.

Sunny eventually wakes up from its sleep mode and manages to escape from the Yakuza. Despite Suzie’s desperate attempt to save it, the robot reveals that it must self-destruct, as it has become a threat to humanity.

Mixxy suggests an alternative method to remove the killing code while saving Sunny. Hiromasa mentions that he has contacts in Tokyo who might be able to help. While Hiromasa takes Suzie and Zen to his cabin in the woods, Mixxy volunteers to take the robot to Tokyo.

What is Mixxy up to in 'Sunny' Episode 10?

Just as it seems like a happy ending might be on the horizon for Suzie and Sunny, another twist unfolds. On her way to Tokyo (allegedly), Mixxy is accompanied by the young techie who was previously working with Hime to steal the code.

The scene suggests that Mixxy might have been an undercover agent of Yakuza who pulled off the biggest stunt when Suzie placed trust in her. This would explain why Mixxy, a stranger, suddenly befriended Suzie and went out of her way to help her.

Alternatively, Mixxy and the techie might be betraying the Yakuza to pursue their agenda. With several questions unanswered, we eagerly wait for the next season.

